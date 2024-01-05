Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Life After Lockup' Star Chance Pitt Claims Fiancée Tayler Makes Fake Accounts to Catch Him Cheating (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Tayler and Chance from 'Love After Lockup' return in 'Life After Lockup' and tensions are high as Tayler accuses him of cheating on her. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 5 2024, Updated 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Wetv / youtube

Season 5B of Life After Lockup features Tayler George and Chance Pitt, whom we first met on Season 6 of Love After Lockup. The couple met online while Chance was serving a seven year sentence for grand theft auto and burglary after robbing a bank. They developed a relationship through letters and phone calls. Then after Chance was released, they moved in together but began facing challenges in their relationship and many viewers began to dislike Chance for his poor treatment of Tayler.

Tayler and Chance welcomed a son together, Mason Carter Pitt, whose birth was shown on an episode of Love After Lockup in April 2023. But even though Chance has taken on the role of dad, he still doesn't appear to be treating Tayler the way she deserves. In an upcoming clip of Life After Lockup shared exclusively with Distractify, Tayler accuses Chance of cheating on her, and his response to these accusations is wild.

Chance claims Tayler is trying to catch him in the act of cheating by making fake accounts.

In an exclusive clip of Life After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 5 episode, Tayler kicks Chance out of the house after going through his phone. In the clip, she explained that Chance came home from work and wanted to go through her phone. She thought it was only fair if she did the same. However, she did not like what she found.

"Trust is the biggest problem in me and Chance's relationship,' Tayler explains in a confessional, claiming that there have been signs that he cheated on her. "You can't be that naive to think that nothing is going on if he's giving you all the red flags that something is." Upon searching his phone, Tayler found out he had exchanged 171 messages with an unknown number in just one day. The messages had been deleted, so she couldn't read them, but she was certain that the number belonged to another woman.

When Tayler asked Chance who the number belonged to, he got defensive and did not give her an answer. That said, the producer asked Chance to share more details about those texts. He says that he was under the impression that he was messaging Tayler the whole time. In a confessional, Chance explains, "Tayler tries to entrap me. She creates fake accounts, messages me, trying to get me to ask for pictures. to ask to f---."