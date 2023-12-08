Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Shavel's Mom Refuses to Help Pay for Daughter's Wedding to Quaylon on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'Life After Lockup' stars Shavel and Quaylon bring their moms with them to checkout a wedding venue and they start to fight in a new clip. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 8 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Source: WeTV

Season 5B of Life After Lockup kicked off on Dec. 1 and we are living for the drama. This latest installment features couples who viewers have already followed in the franchise like Shavel and Quaylon, who was previously incarcerated.

As a refresher, Shavel and Quaylon were on Life After Lockup two years ago and since then, they split up and got back together. Now, they're in the midst of a planning their wedding. Not to mention that Quaylon is prepping to adopt Shavel's daughter. Things are going great for them overall, but there is one massive problem: Their families do not gel together, especially their mommas and we've got the receipts to prove it.

Shavel's mom refuses to pay for Shavel and Quaylon's wedding.

In an exclusive clip of Love After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Dec. 8 episode, we see just how bad things are between Shavel's mom Sylvia Moore and Quaylon's mom. The clip opens on the future mother-in-laws screaming at each other. "You as fake as they come,” Quaylon’s mom says to Sylvia as Shavel escorts her out. Quaylon's mother also refers to Sylvia as a "street people" and says her body is "Spongebob-shaped."

“This is not even a wedding. This is just us looking a venue,” Shavel says in an aside, refering to the heated encounter that just took place between her mom and Quaylon's. It becomes clear that the reasons the mothers were at ends is because Sylvia refuses to help pay for their wedding. As Quaylon's mom says her to son, " If she isn’t willing to help or pay, then what is she coming for?"

Apparently the reason why Sylvia is tightening her purse strings is because she doesn't think Quaylon is good enough for her daughter. “I’m not going to pay for no venue for that," she tells Shavel. "Look at you. You're beautiful, you are the cream of the crop. You are the one he should marry, but on the other hand I don’t see him that way."