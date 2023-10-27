Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Watch 'Love After Lockup' Stars Joynomi and Redd Finally Meet After Seven Years of Dating (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'Love After Lockup' stars Joynomi and Redd have been together for seven years, but never met in person. Watch their first moments together. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 27 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET Source: Youtube / We TV

Joynomi has been with her boyfriend Redd for seven years, but they've only talked online and never met in person.

Joynomi joins Redd's family to pick him up from prison as he has finally finished serving his 10-year sentence and they share their first kiss together.

Season 8 of Love After Lockup introduced us to New Mexico couple Joynomi and Redd, who have been together for seven years. They started talking online, but never actually met in person. And because of the distance, their relationship has struggled at times. As Joynomi has previously revealed, she cheated on Redd and it resulted in the birth of her son Sway. Joynomi isn’t actually sure who Sway’s biological father is.

Fortunately, Redd has forgiven Joynomi’s infidelity and has agreed to step in as Sway’s father figure. However, that’s a huge thing to promise a partner whom you’ve never met in person. Will Sway and Joynomi’s relationship last in the real world? In an exclusive clip of Love After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Oct. 27 episode, Joynomi and Redd finally meet for the first time and it seems like they might just be able to make this work.

'Love After Lockup' star Redd is free after finishing serving his 10 year sentence

'Love After Lockup' star Redd says he's "trying to get married today."

In the exclusive clip of Love After Lockup below, Joynomi accompanies Redd's family to pick him up from prison on his release day. Redd served a 10-year sentence. “I’m nervous. What am I going to say? What am I going to do? Am I going to kiss him?" Joynomi says to the cameras, adding, "But I feel more excited than anything. I’m just ready for him to come home.”

As Redd walks out a free man, he hugs his mom and sister before heading to Joynomi where they share a long passionate kiss. Joynomi admits she hasn’t kissed anyone in forever and hints that it's a little awkward. “We feel like we’re brand new to it. We don’t know what we’re doing but we’ll learn together." As for how Redd feels about Joynomi, he is over the moon.