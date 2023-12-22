Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Life After Lockup': Shawn Accuses Sara of Getting Work Done So She Gets Painkiller Prescription (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Shawn thinks his wife Sara is spending too much money on plastic surgery and even accuses her of getting work done so she'd get painkillers. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 22 2023, Published 3:05 p.m. ET Source: WeTv / Youtube

The Gist: Shawn and Sarah, who were previously featured on Life After Lockup, return during Season 5B.

The husband and wife are fighting over their finances. and are currently planning their wedding.

Shawn is worried that Sara, a former addict, may be relasping behind his back.

Season 5B of Life After Lockup features Shawn Osbourne and Sara Issac, who we first met on Season 4 of the series. Shawn hails from Las Vegas, while Sara is from Washington. The two met on a prison pen pal website while Sara was incarcerated and despite the distance between them, they hit it off.

They tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child together, Addilyn, in October 2022. In the past few months, there has been speculation over whether they’re still together, but Sara and Shawn appear to still be together despite their issues. But in an exclusive Life After Lockup clip, we get a look at some of the stressors in their relationship.

Shawn worries Sara wants plastic surgery for the wrong reasons.

In an exclusive clip from Life After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the Dec. 22 episode, Shawn and Sara are out for dinner and start to get into an argument over finances. Shawn calls Sara's spending habits impulsive, to which she fires back that his spending habits are just as bad, citing his recent expenditure on his truck.

"I'm trying to spend money to get the business going," he saying, referring to the tow truck business they own together. "You're spending money just to make yourself look good," he adds, alluding to the plastic surgery operations she has been getting. "You don't need to do any more; you need to stop. You've done so well so far, and I don't want to see you throw it all away. You're on pain medicine now; it would be really easy for you to slip back into old habits."

"Just because I was an addict doesn't mean I have to sit here and suffer and be in pain," she responds, explaining why she takes painkillers post-surgery. "You keep having work done; are you having work done so they keep prescribing you more?" Sara is not keen on that question. Shawn claims she hides all her pills from him. "You don't trust me," he asks her.