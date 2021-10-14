Sara Isaac From 'Love After Lockup' Spent Several Years in Prison for This Crime

The inaugural season of Love After Lockup kicked off with an explosive episode on Jan. 12, 2018. Over the years, the reality TV show introduced viewers to couples like Mary and Dominic, Daonte and Nicolle, and Doug and Rachel.

Some of the most memorable characters to appear on Love After Lockup include Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaac, who made a splash in the summer of 2021 after they tied the knot. But, as viewers of Love After Lockup will recall, Sara committed a pretty horrible crime.