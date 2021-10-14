Sara Isaac From 'Love After Lockup' Spent Several Years in Prison for This Crime

Sara Isaac From 'Love After Lockup' Spent Several Years in Prison for This CrimeBy Leila Kozma
Oct. 14 2021, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
The inaugural season of Love After Lockup kicked off with an explosive episode on Jan. 12, 2018. Over the years, the reality TV show introduced viewers to couples like Mary and Dominic, Daonte and Nicolle, and Doug and Rachel.
Some of the most memorable characters to appear on Love After Lockup include Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaac, who made a splash in the summer of 2021 after they tied the knot. But, as viewers of Love After Lockup will recall, Sara committed a pretty horrible crime.
So, what crime did Sara Isaac from 'Love After Lockup' commit?
Some of the Love After Lockup cast members were sent to prison for charges that aren't completely blood-chilling.
Take, for instance, Lizzie Kommes, who got eight years after receiving her fifth DUI and allegedly trying to bribe an officer, or Doug Howard, who reportedly spent four years in jail for the possession of a firearm. Love After Lockup features a few criminal heavyweights like Lamondre Fluker, who got busted for drug trafficking, or Quaylon Adams, who committed armed robbery. Sara's story is somewhat different.
So, what charges was Sara facing?
At 22, Sara was indicted for involuntary manslaughter after injecting a 42-year-old man named Richard Root Jr. with heroin. He died of an overdose soon afterward. As an article by Cincinnati Enquirer outlines, Sara was one of the three women responsible for the crime.
Sara's story sparked considerable debate among Love After Lockup fans, some of whom give her some credit for feeling remorseful for what she had done. The circumstances surrounding the crime continue to serve as a topic of conversation too. As some Love After Lockup fans argue, Sara might not have had malicious intentions when she chose to assist with administering the class A drug.
"She seems remorseful at least. Far cry from most of the ex-inmates who end up on this s---show," wrote a Redditor in the Love After Lockup subreddit.
The other two women, Samantha Renee Forbes and Katherine Michelle Campbell, were also charged with one count of evidence tampering because they allegedly tried tried to hide the syringe before the ambulance services arrived.
So, how are Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaac doing now?
As an apparent marriage certificate shared by Starcasm shows, Shawn and Sara got married on Aug. 24, 2021. Some fans believe they might be expecting a baby as well. They might have gotten married after learning that Sara was pregnant.
The latest news couldn't be corroborated at this time. But Shawn and Sara seem to be going stronger than ever.
Shawn posted several teasers about his narrative arc in Season 3 of Love After Lockup on Instagram— including a clip of him spilling the beans about his blossoming romance with Sara to his ex-partner, Destinie Folsom.
Catch new episodes of Love After Lockup every Friday at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.