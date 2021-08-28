Does Doug Howard Jr. From 'Love After Lockup' Already Have a New Girlfriend?

Doug has definitely moved on from Rachel and has a new girlfriend. Her name is Brittany, and per Starcasm , she isn't someone he just met. Apparently, they've known each other for 12 years and have had an on-and-off relationship as well. Starcasm reports that on June 18, Brittany took to Facebook and posted a photo of her kissing Doug while she had her legs wrapped around him.

She captioned the images, "Our journey over the last 12 years has been rough to say the least, but I've never doubted our path would come together. We went through a lot to get to one another, but I'm excited to see all the places we will go now that the sun has risen for us. Xoxo."

Also, back on May 22, Brittany updated her relationship status on Facebook to "in a relationship." It seems that Brittany has three children of her own and is still married.