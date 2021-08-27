Chelsea Found Love Behind Bars, and Now She's Helping Others Do the Same (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 30, 2021, premiere, we see Chelsea opening up to her friend Jonathan Monroe (who you may recognize from Season 8 of Are You the One? ) about her love life and her plans she has for the future. She says that Manuel will be released in December, and for now, the plan is to head to the prison and pick him up when he gets out.

But Jonathan is more than a little concerned when Chelsea mentions that Manuel has been locked up a "bunch" of times. She wouldn't give him an exact number, but she does suggest he might have been arrested about 10 times or more.

"I support the fact that she wants to try something new," Jonathan says. "I support the fact that she wants to date an inmate, but baby, get someone that ran a stop sign. You in danger, girl."

You can watch the first three episodes of Prisoner of Love on Discovery Plus on August 30. Then, three episodes will drop each following week until the end of the season.