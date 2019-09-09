Does the First Queer Cast of 'Are You The One' Win the Show? Inside the Perfect Matches

Ahead of the Sept. 9 finale, there are three out of eight couples who are not confirmed perfect matches. Settle in for all the spoilers!

Season 8 of the show went where no dating show has been before: queer castmates, queer couplings, and seemingly limitless options. With sixteen cast members on the show, every person was a romantic option, making the game increasingly more difficult.

The first seven seasons of the franchise dealt with heterosexual couplings, which meant that half the house was not an option for being perfect matches, and it narrowed down the scope of choices.

In MTV' s shot at a dating show, Are You the One? contestants live in a house together trying to find their "perfect match," which has been predetermined by dating experts, questionnaires, and producers.

1. Brandon Davis and Aasha Wells

Source: Instagram

Brandon and Aasha were the first confirmed perfect match on the show in Episode 7, which gave the rest of the cast some semblance of confidence. We didn't get to know too much about the pair before they left for the honeymoon suite, but Brandon helped Max Gentile come to grips with his bisexuality. Aasha had a fling with Justin Palm shortly before she and Brandon were sent to the Truth Booth. In the remaining episodes, they attended the matchup Ceremonies like proud parents, while the rest of the cast scrambled to find their own matches.

1. Basit Shittu and Jonathan Monroe

Source: Instagram

In a rare move, MTV actually revealed that Jonathan and Basit were a perfect match to viewers before the pair even knew themselves. Basit knew from the start that there was interest in Jonathan, but Jonathan had his eyes set on Justin. After Jonathan sat with Justin and a matchup ceremony led to a blackout (when they lost $250,000 of the prize money), Jonathan opened himself up to Biset. The two have been going strong ever since, but because they never went to a Truth Booth, they have stayed in the house.

1. Kai Wes and Danny Prikazsky

Source: Instagram

Kai (who is an openly transgender man) is definitely the flirt of the show, having romanced Jenna, Nour, Jasmine, and Remy before it was revealed that stoic and well-spoken Danny was his perfect match. The pair learned of their confirmed status on the Sept. 2 episode, and they quickly took things to another level. Danny's calm energy seems to mellow out Kai's strong need for attention. But, Jenna and Kai are still posting together on Instagram, so the troubled exes might be back together again.

1. Nour Fraij and Jasmine Olson

Source: MTV

Nour and Jasmine were one of the most shocking couplings because they had literally engaged in an almost-physical fight just a week before over none other than Kai. Jasmine had hooked up with Kai, while Nour had thought that she and Kai were an item. Security for the show had to get involved to break them up, but things turned nice quickly once they found out they were a match. Since then, they've chalked up their fight to being passionate people, and are together on the show.

1. Jenna Brown and Paige Cole

Source: MTV

While some fans had been hoping that Paige and Remy would be a perfect match after he opened up about having feelings for her, Paige and Jenna were confirmed to be a match during the Sept. 2 episode. Paige was the first one to comfort Jenna after Jenna and Kai ended things, so it was clear that the two were pretty in-sync with balancing each other out. While they have yet to be romantic and might just be happy as friends, Jenna and Paige make sense compatibility-wise.

1. Kari Snow

Source: MTV

Though the second matchup ceremony in the Sept. 2 episode revealed six out of eight beams of light, the cast does not yet know which of the three "straggler" couples created that beam. Thus, the six remaining "matchless" contestants are none the wiser as to who the right matches are. Kari is the voice of reason on the show, and her strategic way about her is interesting, considering she hasn't been able to figure out who her match is. We know for certain that it isn't Kylie.

1. Max Gentile

Source: MTV

Up until the Sept. 2 episode, it was almost a given that Max and Justin were a couple. But, when a matchup ceremony was dedicated to the sole purpose of finding out if they were, it was revealed that Danny and Kai were instead a perfect match. Max was devastated, and was crushed even more when Justin said that they should both move on. Several hours later, Max became convinced that Kari was his perfect match, and they sat together at the last matchup.

1. Justinavery Palm

Source: MTV

Justin goes all in when he's in relationships, as evidenced by how convinced he was that Nour was his perfect match in the first week. After they went into the Truth Booth and realized they weren't a match, he went all in with Max, but he still flirted with Amber. He opened up about his abandonment issues, which stem from his childhood. Justin sat with Remy during the last matchup ceremony, but he's been connecting with Amber for weeks too. Fans think that Justin and Amber are a match.

1. Amber Martinez

Source: MTV

Amber has been the object of multiple cast members' attention, but she hasn't formed a strong emotional connection since Nour. The two linked up early on in the show, but Amber was crushed when Nour kissed Kylie while Amber was out of the house on a date. She's since pursued Jenna and now, Kylie is after her heart. Out of the remaining "stragglers," Amber could be a perfect match with any of them.

1. Kylie Smith

Source: MTV

Kylie has been fairly under the radar throughout the show, as the soft spoken, sweet support system for a lot of the cast. She had a dalliance with a few castmates during a crazy night on the show, but she didn't pursue any of them. She and Kari were convinced that they were a match for several weeks, but then they went to the Truth Booth, and both were back on the market. Kylie has her sights on Amber, but some think she and Remy might actually be a fit.

1. Remy Duran

Source: MTV