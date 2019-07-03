'Are You The One' Star Jonathan Short Tweets He Just Came Out to His Dad as "Bi"

Shattering typical reality dating show heteronormative culture, Are You The One? Come One Come All follows a group of 16 sexy singles looking to find their “perfect match.” Oh, and this diverse group of reality stars happen to all be sexually fluid.

MTV’s groundbreaking show has captivated audiences across America. If these Season 8 contestants can find their match, they’ll each split $1 million. In a clip for the all-new July 3 episode, a playful game of truth or dare quickly gets out of hand. Are You The One? contestant Jonathan Short is dared to make his No. 2 (the person who he ranked second on his list of perfect matches) take a shot out of his belly button. “I don’t want to,” he replies in the clip posted ahead of the episode.“Can I just take a shot?”

During his confessional interview, Jonathan tells cameras, “I just want to respect Justin (the guy he is definitely interested in). Justin is sitting there right beside me. I wish they would’ve asked me to take a shot out of Justin’s belly button and I would have had no problem doing it.”

His fellow houseguests question the person ranked No. 2 on his list, which he reveals as Brandon. “He just has the physique that I’m interested in,” he says, revealing that physical fitness is super important to him when it comes to finding someone. However, not all of his castmates are pleased with his response. So, who is Jonathan Short?

He just came out to his dad as bisexual. The 28-year-old recently revealed via Twitter that he was coming out to his dad as bisexual when they watched the season premiere of Are You The One together. “This wasn’t my storyline ... but I’ve never told my dad I’m ‘bi’ and he’s watching the show with me tonight. I’m nervous. He only knows about me liking females,” he wrote ahead of the Season 8 episode.

Jonathan continued to tweet about his nerves, even debating if he should tell his dad before watching the show. Updating fans the next day, he tweeted: “My dad just kinda shrugged his shoulder, gave me a hug, and went home. He’s a man of few words usually... so I guess he’s registering it?” Adding, “It was definitely odd watching it with him. Big kudos for everyone strong enough to come out! I love you.”

Jonathan is seriously #hairgoals. Work that mane, honey! One standout this season, besides the totally awesome cast of AYTO, is Jonathan’s hair. For real, have you seen that gorgeous mane? The bank manager is not shy when it comes to modeling his perfect tresses.

Though his Instagram is currently set to private, you can see a ton of snaps on his Twitter profile. “What’s your superpower?” he captioned a recent photo posing in front of a waterfall. Seriously, can Pantene get this guy a contract ASAP?

You may recognize him from another reality TV series. Before appearing on AYTO, Jonathan was a cast member on Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid. The reality show centers on a man and a woman stranded in a remote area and tasked with surviving in the great outdoors.

