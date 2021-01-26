Who Is Maluma's New Girlfriend? She's From His Hometown

Columbian heartthrob Maluma (real name: Juan Luis Londoño Arias) is back off the market! The 27-year-old has been keeping a low profile with his new girlfriend Susana Gómez, but over the past few months, numerous sightings of the couple in different cities have all but confirmed their relationship status.

While Maluma has yet to announce that he's dating Susana, who we were unable to find on social media, the two have been spotted locking lips and walking hand-in-hand both in New York City and in Los Angeles since August 2020.

So, who is Susana Gómez? Maluma recently posed with her belly to tease the cryptic #7DJ. Keep reading!