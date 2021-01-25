Baby or Album? Fans Attempt to Decipher Maluma's Cryptic Post

Fans of Colombian singer Maluma (real name: Juan Luis Londoño Arias) were extremely excited when the "Hawai" crooner posted a photo on Instagram on January 24. "WHAT IS HAPPENING," wrote one in the comments.

So... Is Maluma having a baby ? Is Susana Gomez pregnant ? Keep reading for a rundown of everything we know.

The photo, which shows Maluma smiling as he lies on someone's stomach, is cryptically captioned #7DJ — the same symbols that appear on the belly where the heartthrob is resting his head.

Is Maluma having a baby?

Ever since his rather public breakup with model Natalia Barulich, who went on to date Brazilian striker Neymar Jr., Maluma has been keeping a low profile as far as his romantic life goes. Having said that, it's pretty much been confirmed that he's dating Susana Gomez, as numerous paparazzi have spotted the couple kissing and holding hands in various cities since August 2020.

Susana is an architect who hails from the same part of Medellín where Maluma was raised. She owns an interior design firm, and was, according to Spanish-language outlet Ahora Mismo, married until shortly before she and Maluma began being photographed together last summer.

"One of the reasons for why the relationship did not turn romantic until this year is that Susana was a married woman," they wrote. "It's unclear whether the marriage came apart because of Maluma or if she simply started going out with him once she was single again."

While their relationship beginnings remain murky, it seems like the two have become increasingly serious over the last few months. And we've known that Maluma has long wanted to settle down and have a family, and last April, Papi Juancho even told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans having kids was "one of the biggest dreams in my life."

"I want to share my success with someone else," he said in a different interview with Variety. "If I see into my future, I really want to have a family." The question remains whether Maluma actually has a baby on the way with Susana, which for now remains a rumor neither she nor the singer has confirmed nor denied.

However, it's recently been a trend among Latin singers (we're looking at you, Mau y Ricky) to tease a pregnancy when what's really in the oven is a new song. Considering the cryptic hashtag of "#7DJ," we are pretty confident what's in the works is Maluma's seventh studio album. "Definitely the songs he recorded in Jamaica last year!" one fan tweeted. "He was recently shooting videos as well! Aahh I'm so excited! His birthday is soon!"

Definitely the songs he recorded in Jamaica last year! He was recently shooting videos as well!! Aahhh im so excited! His birthday is soon👀👀 #7dj @maluma — 𝐍.𝐉. (@nalini_29) January 24, 2021

More suggestible fans are speculating on another possibility: That the "7DJ" actually signals the date Susana is expecting the couple's first baby. "7 de julio" and "7 de junio" are guesses that some fans of the heartthrob have thrown out in the comments.