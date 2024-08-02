Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Zeruiah Has an Actual Car Chase With Troy's Parole Officer on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "They're just changing everything and I have no idea why." By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 2 2024, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: WE tv

Apparently, not just anyone can pick up a formerly incarcerated individual when they are released from prison. When Zeruiah arrives to pick up Troy in an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 2 episode of Love After Lockup, his parole officer swoops in and literally speeds off with Troy instead — and Zeruiah is left wondering what's going on.

Instead of contacting the parole officer or trying to get into contact with Troy or his family, Zeruiah does the only thing she can think of, and instructs her brother, who is driving, to follow the car. And follow it he does, in what can only be described as a sort of low-speed chase. Even if the parole officer doesn't even realize he is being chased down Troy in the car.

Troy's parole officer picks him up and speeds off on 'Love After Lockup.'

In the clip, Zeruiah sees Troy get into his parole officer's car, and she's dumbfounded. It sounds like the original plan was for her and her brother to pick up Troy following his release from prison, but Troy has other plans — whether they're in his control or not. Instead of looking for Zeruiah, he gets into his parole officer's car.

"They're just changing everything and I have no idea why," Zeruiah says in the clip, after she learns that Troy "has to be picked up by his parole officer." That doesn't stop her from following him, though. "My anxiety is jumping because I don't understand what's going on or why the parole officer is basically trying to, like, dash us, and get away," she adds.

It does sound like the plan was changed last minute, but Zeruiah learns about it when she and her brother arrive to pick up Troy. So it's not as though Troy decided to get in his parole officer's car and purposely speed away from Zeruiah, even though she seems to perceive it that way.

Was Zeruiah not allowed to pick up Troy?

Because Zeruiah and Troy are married, she is allowed to pick him up from prison upon his release. But, according to the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), there are a few legal reasons why a former inmate might need to meet with their parole officer right away. However, in every case, the former inmate has to meet with their parole officer within 24 hours of their release.

Source: WE tv