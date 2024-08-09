Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Troy Says He's Ready for "A New Start in the Universe" on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I’m definitely grateful for my freedom, a breath of fresh air for real." By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 9 2024, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: WE tv

After waiting more than a half hour to finally meet with Troy face to face on Love After Lockup, Zeruiah finally gets to run into his arms in an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 9 episode. In the clip, Troy is released from prison after serving a seven-year sentence, and he's ready to start his life over with his second chance. However, as to be expected, he and Zeruiah have their own long road ahead of them as a couple.

Making the transition from a long-distance relationship with one partner incarcerated to being together in real life is tough. Just ask any of the other couples from the Love After Lockup franchise. Troy and Zeruiah are no different, but they both seem hopeful that their rocky start on the outside isn't an indication of things to come.

Troy is finally released from prison on 'Love After Lockup.'

In the clip, Zeruiah and her family wait outside a correctional building for Troy. After more than 30 minutes tick by, Zeruiah gets nervous and antsy to see her husband. When he comes out, though, all of that melts away and the couple reunites with a long-awaited hug and kiss. For Zeruiah, it's about finally being able to touch and kiss her partner. For Troy, it's so much more.

“Today’s a new start in the universe,” Troy says in the clip. “I’m just excited to be home, man, for real. Like, I’m definitely grateful for my freedom, a breath of fresh air for real. Like, it’s not jail no more… I’m really free.” One of the biggest challenges Troy faces now, other than acclimating to life on the outside, is making sure he remains on the outside.

From here, Troy and Zeruiah have a long road ahead of them. They made things work when Troy was incarcerated, but now they have to get used to being together on the outside. Those are two very different things and the latter is likely going to be something of a culture shock for these two. Troy was incarcerated for seven years, and the pair met while he was in prison. This really is a brand new life for both of them.

Are Troy and Zeruiah still together after 'Love After Lockup'?

According to a repost allegedly from Troy on Zeruiah’s social media account on a reality TV account, the couple is still together. They even reportedly run a nonprofit called Project Heal Syracuse. The organization is dedicated to offering free “therapeutic services, mentorship, programming, and support for ALL people impacted directly or indirectly by the criminal justice system,” according to the website.