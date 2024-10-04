Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Zeruiah Is Keeping a Secret From Troy About Their Business on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Zeruiah has concerns about Project Heal. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 4 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: WE tv

Just because Troy is out of prison and ready to move on with his life and with wife Zeruiah on Life After Lockup, it doesn't necessarily mean everything is in place for him to do that. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 4 episode of Life After Lockup, when he expresses interest in taking on a role with Project H.E.A.L., Zeruiah admits to producers that he doesn't have all the facts.

It's an organization Zeruiah founded, but whatever she is keeping from him could delay his plans. What will happen when Troy learns about this? That remains to be seen. But for now, he is ready to hit the ground running with the organization so he can help give back to the community following his incarceration.



Troy is ready to start Project H.E.A.L. on 'Life After Lockup.'

In the Life After Lockup clip, Zeruiah explains to Troy that his position with Project H.E.A.L. is called director of community engagement. Troy will be in charge of building an outreach team within the community. Troy shares with Zeruiah that he is "overly ready" to get started. And now that he has an official job title, he wants to do the work.

"I know that I can run a business because running the streets [and] running an office is definitely similar. When you're running with a gang of folks, doing criminal activities, selling drugs, whatever is that you're doing, you would need individuals to do paperwork, file paperwork," Troy tells producers in the clip. He adds that in creating a team for outreach, he is essentially creating his "own gang."

However, Zeruiah tells producers in the clip, there's something she's hiding from Troy. It sounds like it might be about his position with Project H.E.A.L. But in the clip, she just cryptically mentions how she has to tell him about it "before it's too late."

What is Project H.E.A.L. on 'Life After Lockup'?

Project H.E.A.L. is a community organization in Syracuse, N.Y. that Zeruiah founded. According to its website, Project H.E.A.L. is all about mental health within the community. "Project H.E.A.L provides culturally competent support for individuals affected by trauma," the website explains. " We offer FREE therapeutic services, restorative circles, creative workshops, motivational speaking, and day trips based on personalized intake assessments."

