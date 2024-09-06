New 'Life After Lockup' Episodes Drop This Fall! Here's a Sneak Peek (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In case you didn't know, Love After Lockup has its own universe over at WeTV. In addition to the OG show, the network created multiple spinoffs, including the equally as popular Life After Lockup. For those unfamiliar with both shows, Life After Lockup shows couples that include one person from each relationship attempting to rebuild their life after serving time in prison.

The former prisoners in the Life After Lockup couples also face "parole, restrictions, and temptations" in between the "firsts" their partners want to experience, such as marriage, kids, etc. However, the newness often causes tension among the couples, and the upcoming new episodes are no exception. In a sneak peek of the show obtained by Distractify, the couples' drama is far from over now that everyone involved is no longer behind bars. Catch up on the drama in our exclusive clip!

The 'Life After Lockup' sneak peek shows drama ahead for the 'Love After Lockup' couples and the newbies.

Fans might notice a few familiar faces in the Life After Lockup sneak peek. Some are involved in Love After Lockup and appeared on it in other seasons before the spinoff. The clip shows the return of couples Brittany and Kerok, Joey and Kim, Troy and Zeruiah, and Melissa and Louie. Each couple had their own set of issues on Love After Lockup, and based on the clip, not much has changed.

Brittany and Kerok are ready to tie the knot, as the sneak peek shows them on their wedding day. However, Kerok's mom still doesn't approve of their relationship, and the trailer shows a possible brawl between her and Brittany. Brittany uses their special moment to drop a bombshell on her fiance. We will know what she said when the new episodes air, the information might be too much for Kerok to handle. "[This is] something I didn't even think it was in her character," Kerok says in a confessional.

The sneak peek also shows Kim shopping for dresses to marry her prison pen pal-turned-fiancé, Joey. The only problem is she's still legally married to her baby daddy. Still, as she said in the preview she would "do anything for love," implying that she plans to move forward with marrying Joey. However, the couple faces even more drama when she suspects Joey is using drugs again. On Love After Lockup, he was working on his sobriety after a 20-year opiate addiction. "It scares the hell out of me," Kim says at the thought of Joey using again.

Another Love After Lockup couple who appeared on the show in 2024, Zeruiah and Troy, are still determining their future. While the couple is married, their relationship is tense in the clip, as they argue in multiple scenes. The drama became so intense that even Troy's mom, Karen, has had enough. "I'm sick of these two motherf---kers," Karen tells someone on the phone.

The seasoned Love After Lockup couples aren't the only ones bringing the mess to Life After Lockup. The clip showed one couple, Bianca and Daniel, facing a pregnancy scare and debating whether they should marry now that Daniel has been released from prison. The possible pregnancy is fine with Bianca but not so much for Daniel, since he's not sure if he wants to make the commitment. "Bianca wants to get married, [but] I don't believe we're ready yet."

When do new episodes of 'Life After Lockup' air?

New episodes of Life After Lockup air on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Fans who can't wait until then can catch several couples' stories on current Love After Lockup episodes while anticipating the spinoff.