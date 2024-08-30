Troy's Mom Has an Edible Trip at Church on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Having in-laws can be challenging for most couples. On WeTV's Love After Lockup, the couples have to go through multiple hoops to prove to their families their love is built to last, as their loved ones often have doubts early on in the relationship. One couple, Zeruiah and Troy, face several challenges this season, and not just because Troy is newly out of prison. The newly married couple also come from different backgrounds, as Zeruiah grew up as a pastor's kid, and Troy, well, didn't.

In a previously aired Love After Lockup clip shared with Distractify, Zeuriah and Troy attempt to bring their different families together for a church service. However, the service was hilariously overshadowed by Troy's mom.

Troy's mom embarrasses Zeuriah by taking marijuana edibles before church on 'Love After Lockup.'

In the clip from Love After Lockup, Zeuriah and Troy attend her parents' church service with Troy's mom, Karen, and Zeuriah's son. During the service, Karen sat next to her daughter-in-law and began weeping. Zeuriah then tells Troy his mother was inebriated.

"Your mother is high, and she's having a breakdown right now," she says to Troy. Karen then starts crying more as Zeuriah's son brings her a tissue. As Zeuriah comforts Karen, Troy reveals in a confessional that his mom's breakdown is a combination of her being affected by the service and a terrible marijuana edible trip.

"My mother is supposed to meet Zeuriah's parents, but she's having some spiritual attack," Troy says. "And at the same time, [she's] having a gummy weed attack."

Zeruiah then tells Troy in church that she doesn't know if Karen is "laughing or crying." Nonetheless, she continues to comfort Troy's mom, though she admits in a confessional that she was embarrassed by her behavior. "I'm hoping to have a good relationship with my mother-in-law, but right now, Karen is acting like a child," Zeruiah says in a confessional.

#LoveAfterLockUp

This must be a family church because it's almost empty 🤷🏽 pic.twitter.com/78Jv0oTk6f — Sharon Godbolt (@SharonGodbolt) August 24, 2024

'Love After Lockup' fans think Zeruiah was too hard on Troy's mom.

After the Love After Lockup scene aired, many fans expressed their opinions about Troy's mom's edible nightmare. While several fans questioned why Karen would take an edible before church, others felt Zeruiah was overdramatic and uptight about the situation. Even more fans sided with Karen and Troy after Zeruiah kicked him out of their bedroom after his mom discussed his relationship with his ex.

"Karen wasn’t horrible-she was actually hilarious, but Zeruiah is wound WAY too tight," a fan on the show's subreddit declared. "Relax, girl, it’s not that serious. She is clutching her pearls over Karen, but we all know she’s not exactly the perfect angel. I felt bad for him when she kicked him out of the bedroom for no reason."

I don’t feel one bit sorry for Zeruiah; she brought this on herself, by pushing this woman onto Troy.



How can she now turn around and take it out on him? #LoveAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/vlkROXe8Av — Elle-Ay 💕 🇬🇩🇦🇬 (@Ms_Cherry_B) August 24, 2024