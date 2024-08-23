Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Joey Gets Into Daddy Mode With Kim's Kids on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Joey said "I really do feel like a dad," after spending Christmas with Kim and her sons, Kasen and Kyler. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 23 2024, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: WeTV

Viewers of WeTV's Love After Lockup have seen the couples on the show adjust to one of the people in the relationship being freshly out of prison. Many formerly incarcerated cast members have missed significant moments in their lives and the lives of the people around them. Others are starting a new chapter they didn't think would happen for them, such as raising a family.

One couple, Kim and Joey, have several life changes to adjust to. As they navigate to being together outside of prison, Joey must also adapt to being a bonus dad to Kim's two young sons. In a clip from a new Love After Lockup episode exclusively shared with Distractify, he quickly discovers what fatherhood is really about and compares it to a stay in the hokey.

'Love After Lockup' shows Kim and Joey with her kids.

In the clip, Joey struggles to get comfortable having Kim's kids, sons Kasen and Kyler, with them overnight for the first time. The couple spent time with the boys for Christmas and wore matching pajamas as they lay in bed. However, as adorable as it was seeing the family together, it was painful to watch Joey look like a deer in headlights as Kim tried to stop Kyler from crying and told Kasen to stop picking his nose. He also wasn't used to them being in his and Kim's room whenever they felt like it.

"First night with the boys, and they woke up in the middle of the night," Joey says in a confessional. "So we had to get them back to bed. Kyler came in and got in bed at 6:30. I'm so tired." As exhausted as Joey sounds, he finds enough energy to show the boys their Christmas gifts in the living room. He and Kim grabbed multiple toys and watched them play with a few in the living room. And despite the chaotic morning, Joey said he'd much rather be with his family on Christmas than behind bars.

"It's a lot, [but] I really do feel like a dad," Joey said. "Today is a million times better than being in prison for Christmas. It's depressing and it sucks."

'Love After Lockup's' Kim and Joey connected while she was still married to her children's father.

Joey and Kim's relationship began while he was behind bars. She was legally married to Kasen and Kyler's father at the time, though they were separated. Over time, the former pen pals' relationship became more serious, and they eventually got engaged before Joey was released.

Now that they're in the real world, Kim and Joey are trying to focus on what they're trying to build. However, the season teased some drama that could include someone from Kim's past.

"With Joey getting released, they both try to keep their exes in the past, but Joey receives a suspicious message in prison claiming that Kim is cheating on him," the show's press release read. "Kim assures Joey it is a lie but is baffled as to who is going out of their way to break up their relationship. Could it be her ex? Could it be his?"