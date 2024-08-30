Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Elmer Has an Amish Surprise for Lindsey at Their Gender Reveal Party on 'Forbidden Love' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "It's what I grew up with, come on," Elmer tells Lindsey in the clip. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 30 2024, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: TLC

TLC's Forbidden Love focuses on couples who are up against a lot to make their relationships work, whether it's their friends and families clashing or their different cultures bringing out the different backgrounds they have. But, despite it all, Elmer, who comes from an Amish background, is willing to put forth the effort with Lindsey, who is from the English world. In an exclusive clip ahead of the September 1 episode of Forbidden Love, Elmer introduces his baby mama to a piece of his culture.

In the clip, Elmer and Lindsey prepare for their gender reveal party. And, in tradition with Amish culture, Elmer brings home two faceless Amish dolls. He explains that they are made without facial features because they would otherwise be considered "vain," but Lindsey says that they're downright "creepy" to her. Although he is no longer Amish, he did grow up that way, and it seems like he wants to try and incorporate small parts of that culture into his life in the English world.

Elmer from 'Forbidden Love' was raised Amish.

When Lindsey claims she is "going to have nightmares" from the dolls, Elmer says, "It's what I grew up with, come on." He then explains why the dolls look the way they do. "You know why they don't have faces?" Elmer says in the clip. "It's vain. You know, you're basically representing a person. They think it's vanity, it's the Devil."

Although Elmer is no longer part of his Amish community, apparently, he still holds on to some of the traditions. But after leaving, there's no going back for him, especially now that he is having a child with Lindsey. He explained in a previous episode that after an Amish person marries an English person, they are "totally and completely out" and shunned by their family. For the most part, he seems OK with that. There's just a lot that he still has to get used to, and apparently, gender reveal parties are part of that.

Elmer wasn't familiar with gender reveal parties before now.

Although Elmer isn't familiar with gender reveal parties, he seems all in to do his part for Lindsey and their unborn child. Even if that means bearing the laughs and uncertainty she feels when she sees the two cloth dolls he brings home. In the Forbidden Love clip, when Lindsey's friend asks Elmer if people who are Amish celebrate gender reveal parties, he admits that it's not common among Amish.