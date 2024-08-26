Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Toxic '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Michael and Angela Have Officially Called It Quits Michael and Angela from '90 Day Fiancé' split after four years of marriage. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 26 2024, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Like any other couple, 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had their fair share of ups and downs — though it seems they've experienced more lows than highs! In fact, their relationship has been marked by accusations of abuse and infidelity.

And now, after six years together, it seems their situation has not improved. So, what happened to Michael and Angela? Read on for all the known details.

Source: TLC

What happened to Michael and Angela from '90 Day Fiancé'?

To no one's surprise, Michael and Angela have officially called it quits. During the Aug. 25, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans learned that Michael left Angela just four days after they returned home following the February filming of the Season 8 tell-all in New York City.

"After the Tell-All, you know, we went back home, and as usual, my wife Angie, you know, she got angry," Michael explained. "She started giving me attitude and saying all sorts of things to me. So it got to a point — I just had to leave."

He revealed that when Angela went to run errands, he "went to the closet, picked up my backpack and my essential documents and my jacket, and I left the house." Michael said he "walked for about five hours" from their Hazlehurst, Ga., home and "almost got bitten by a dog." Michael then "begged a man" to use his phone "to reach out to one or two of my friends and they assisted me to get to a bus station."

Michael also addressed Angela's accusations that he had used her for a U.S. visa, stating, I'm here for the right reason, of course, yes, from the bottom of my heart, I'm here for the right reasons. But unfortunately, what I was expecting wasn't what I met, you know."

He concluded by expressing his desire to move on, stating, "Enough is enough. I mean, no one deserves to be treated this way. And I mean, I want the best for us, for myself, but it's just so unfortunate. I can't just take it anymore." For her part, Angela ominously told Michael, "I'll see you soon, Michael. I'll see you soon, either getting on a plane or in a courtroom. See you soon."

Since then, Angela has taken legal action and filed for an annulment after four years of marriage to Michael. As expected, the main reason Angela is seeking an annulment is due to her belief that her soon-to-be ex-husband deceived her into the marriage under false pretenses, specifically to obtain legal permanent resident status in the United States.