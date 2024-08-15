'90 Day Fiance' Stars Angela and Michael Are at Each Other's Throats Over Her Annulment

Surprisingly, the nasty breakup between 90 Day Fiance stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi has gotten worse, causing Angela to take legal action. The couple, who are fans of the franchise, first met on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days. They have gone through many public breakups and makeups. However, their recent fallout has caused Angela to take legal action.

In August 2024, Michael revealed that Angela was seeking an annulment to end their strained marriage. The reality star even involved his fans, asking for donations to fight his estranged wife in court. But is the annulment legit, or is it another piece of the tumultuous couple's public saga? Here's what to know.

Angela Deem filed an annulment against Michael Ilesanmi in June 2024.

Angela and Michael's story have shared their highs and lows on reality TV. However, those following the couple on their socials know they don't need the cameras to keep the drama going. A perfect example of this came in August 2024, when Michael posted what appeared to be an annulment from Angela requesting to end their four-year marriage. As 90 Day fans recall, Michael and Angela got married in Michael's home country, Nigeria, on Jan. 27, 2020.

While many wondered if Michael was bluffing by screenshotting the petition, that wasn't the case. Distractify can confirm the annulment is real and just as messy as it seems. According to the docs filed on June 20, 2024, in Jeff Davis County Superior Court in Georgia, Angela stated she and Michael "have continuously lived in a state of separation for 30 days preceding this filing."

She also claimed, "The Respondent's [Michael] whereabouts are unknown to Petitioner [Angela]," and that a "diligent search has been made" to find him. Angela further shared that the reason for the annulment was due to her believing "fraudently induced" her into a marriage to obtain legal permanent resident status in the U.S.

Michael launched a GoFundMe account to help with the legal fees from his and Angela's annulment.

After sharing the screenshot of Angela's petition for an annulment, Michael took matters into his own hands. The TLC star shared on Instagram that he needed financial assistance following the "unexpected legal expenses" he now has to deal with. "I could really use your help right now," Michael admitted to his IG followers. "I’m facing some unexpected legal expenses, and any support would mean the world to me. If you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you."

Michael then directed his fans to click the link to his GoFundMe account. In the account's description, he said he "obtained an attorney" for the divorce but can't handle the extra costs alone. On his Instagram Stories, Michael also reposted several posts from fans who asked their followers to support his cause. The GoFundMe exceeded his goal of $25,000, with the amount raised, as of this writing, being $27,033.

Michael's actions against Angela quickly caught her attention. In an Aug. 14, 2024, TikTok, she responded to the GoFundMe and slammed her ex, whom she calls "Mr. It" these days, for creating an account and for pretending he was surprised she filed for an annulment.

"Mr. It is saying that he is not understanding why now he wasn’t expecting this annulment," Angela said in the video. Well, b---h, did you not know when I said, ‘Obey who, obey what?’" “I’m not just this submissive mother queen, ok?" she added. "Um, what do you think, you’re gonna hang in Texas or California or New York and get the little scratch on your lip, and then I was gonna sit down?”

Angela also believed she was the one who needed to receive money from GoFundMe and said Michael clearly didn't know who he was dealing with. “Obviously, I know you more than you know me. GoFundMe my a--!” she exclaimed. “How about GoFundMe and give me my years I spent on a scammer? Boom. Crown thought.”