Are '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's' Lily and Josh Still Together?

All relationships have their issues, but combining them with one of those partners leaving everything behind to move across the world adds a higher level of tension to said issues. There's one couple facing issues surrounding finances, something that all couples struggle with, but there's a legal aspect to it on 90 Day Fiancé. Josh and Lily are a married couple who met online before their relationship blossomed. They married quickly, and with issues hidden away coming out, are they still together?



Are Lily and Josh from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' still together?

While no one can be certain about a couple's relationship status, it appears that Lily and Josh are very much still together. They have set up several joint social media accounts together and, like many of their peers, have even started a Cameo account together. All the content they have shared has shown them living quite happily in Hangzhou, China. Despite the smiles seen on their social media pages, viewers are all too aware that these two had a lot of problems to work on in their marriage.

Lily spent a little over half a million dollars on renovations to their home and hid this fact from Josh, who is struggling with not being the breadwinner.

Society has deemed that men are the ones meant to take care of women in every way, but especially financially. Because of this, many men who are unable to reach that kind of financial stability feel a sense of emasculation. Because of the laws in China, Josh will not be able to work for another five years of living there. Lily owns her own business, making her the provider. However, Lily puts herself into debt remodeling their home, and she hides this from Josh, knowing how he feels about money.



In addition to Josh's past marriages and financial insecurity, he also has issues with jealousy that could prove to be detrimental to their relationship.