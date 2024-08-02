Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Meet the Season 7 Cast Is hiding very important information from the person you love a requirement to be on '90-Day Fiancé'? By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 2 2024, 6:46 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Once upon a time, TLC stood for The Learning Channel, and the shows on it primarily focused on providing knowledge ... until shows like 90-Day Fiancé came along. The series does provide insight into the difficulties surrounding the K-1 visa process, but it also introduces wacky characters in unrealistic relationships. Those wacky characters led to spinoffs and more wild people, turning it into pure drama and comedy. The Learning Channel is dead and was replaced by good old-fashioned reality TV; long live petty drama.

One of the many spinoffs in the 90-Day Fiancé universe is Before the 90 Days. This particular series is now at seven seasons, and provides viewers to see the lead-up to the actual K-1 visa process for bringing a lover into the United States permanently. So, who are all the new hopefuls for Season 7?

Tigerlily, 41 (Texas) & Adnan, 23 (Jordan)

If there is one thing that happens almost every season of any 90-Day Fiancé series, it's an American woman choosing to be with a Muslim man from an Islamic nation with zero ideas about cultural differences. Tigerlily is a 41-year-old single mother who, after swearing off love, has decided to give marital life another try; Adnan from Jordan entered the chat. The age gap between the 22-year-old and Tigerlily, combined with her lack of understanding of the Islamic faith, could spell trouble for their future.

Rayne, 38 (New Mexico) & Chidi, 34 (Nigeria)

Calm down, Good Place fans; this Chidi is a real person, not the character. Rayne, a 38-year-old woman from New Mexico, has been in an online relationship with Chidi, who is from Nigeria, for five years. When things got romantic in the early days of their relationship, Rayne sent him selfies which led her to discover that Chidi is blind. There are challenges this couple will face, but it seems like the issues will be with religion, as Rayne has an esoteric look at religion, while Chidi is very Christian.

Loren, 33 (Nevada) & Faith, 31 (Philippines)

It's always frustrating when the couples you're rooting for hide things until they blow up later. This couple may very well have that issue. Loren is a 33-year-old from Las Vegas who developed a relationship with 31-year-old Faith from the Philippines. Faith is a trans woman, and Loren is her first boyfriend, and she's hoping Loren's trip to the Philippines will be permanent. But, unfortunately, Loren is hiding things from her.

Niles, 28 (Alabama) & Matilda, 23 (Ghana)

Speaking of hiding things from your partner, here is the next couple. Niles, a 28-year-old man from Alabama, is in a relationship with Matilda, a 23-year-old woman from Ghana. They were initially pen pals, but love, much like life, always finds a way. Niles decided to propose to her over the phone, and she is expecting to get married the day he arrives in Ghana. But Niles isn't quite ready for marriage yet, and he, unsurprisingly, has not told her this.

Joe, 34 (Florida) & Magda, 23 (Poland)

Meet Joe and Magda. Joe is a 34-year-old man from Florida who found the one when he began a relationship with 23-year-old Magda, who hails from Poland. Magda was a professional volleyball player, but quit so that she could move to America for love. She wants the American dream complete with a house full of kids. Joe, however, is hesitant as they will be meeting in person for the first time.

Brian, 52 (Illinois) & Ingrid, 33 (Brazil)

Here are Brian and Ingrid. Brian is quadriplegic, and travels the world playing wheelchair rugby. While in Brazil he learned that men with disabilities apparently fare better romantically there, as Brazilian women are supposedly less likely to have a bias. Because of this, we'll give him a pass on the "passport bro" moniker. He met Ingrid online and now they're hoping that meeting in person will solidify their connection. But, as usual, Brian is another person hiding a secret from their partner.

Veah, 27 (Florida) & Sunny, 26 (South Africa)

Is hiding very important information from the person you love a requirement to be on 90-Day Fiancé? It's beginning to feel that way. Meet Veah, a 27-year-old from Florida, who met and fell in love with Sunny, a 26-year-old woman from South Africa. This situation is an odd one, as Veah is apparently friends with Sunny's ex. Sunny feels uncomfortable with their friendship, and Veah is hiding the fact that he'll be traveling with her ex when he gets to South Africa. This should go well.

Vanja, 41 (Florida) & Božo, 38 (Croatia)

