'90 Day Fiance' Alum Michael Eloshway Was Found Guilty of Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

Content warning: This article mentions the sexual abuse of children. Former 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Eloshway faces decades in prison for charges related to child sexual abuse material years after appearing on the hit TLC reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael, who appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiance with his wife, Aziza, is facing up to 17 to 20 years in prison. Keep reading.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Eloshway from '90 Day Fiance's' charges explained.

In July 2024, Michael appeared in front of Ohio's U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan to receive his sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of receiving, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors in Cleveland, Ohio stated Michael had been on their radar since 2022 after seeing 65,000 child sexual abuse material files that were shared and downloaded to Michael's IP address.

In May 2023, agents raided Michael's Twinsburg, Ohio, home and reportedly uncovered approximately 8,000 files on a computer in his garage. He was later indicted in June 2023. In his testimony, he denied intentionally browsing for material involving children or teens, although prosecutors said they saw such material in his browser history.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Eloshway is awaiting sentencing for his July 2024 conviction.

Michael's three-day trial for his charges ended on Wednesday, July 25, 2024. Within less than two hours, the jury found him guilty. Following the decision, Judge Gaughan ruled that he should remain free on bond until his sentencing, set for Oct. 29, 2024.

Michael reportedly remained stoic during his verdict as he stood in court with Aliza and his mother. After the trial, he shared with Cleveland.com that his "only concern" was reuniting with the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Olivia Joan. He also said he "never meant" to engage in child sexual abuse material.