Does '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' Star Michael Ilesanmi Have A Girlfriend? When Michael ran away from their home in Georgia, he says went to the police seeking safety after she allegedly tried to taser him in the face. By Sheridan Singleton Published Jul. 31 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET

True 90 Day Fiancé fans have an incredibly deep understanding of the relationship between Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem. The much younger Nigerian man met the Trump-loving Meemaw from Georgia via Facebook, and their relationship blossomed from there. The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé during Season 2, and it took several years before Michael was able to actually make it to the United States. Both hoped that the relationship would go the distance, but instead, it went to hell.

There is a common issue that has been seen over the years both on the show and in reality: younger men from other countries who seek out the company of older and gullible American women who are looking for love. The idea behind it is getting a green card to seek out a better life before dumping the person they used to get there. Now that Michael is free from Angela, does he have a new girlfriend?

Source: Instagram @shhmeggan

Social media detectives have a hunch about who Michael Ilesanmi's alleged new girlfriend is, and she doesn't live in New Jersey.

Ever so vigilant, social media detectives have discovered that Michael might have a new girlfriend. He reposted a TikTok from an account handle under the name of "shhmeggan." The post shows a very peaceful Michael dancing with the caption, "Only Michael and I know what we have endured. Allow us to enjoy ourselves."

While this is not necessarily a romantic message, it does give off that kind of vibe. Michael, however, has firmly denied that he is dating anyone at this time as he is taking his time mourning his marriage.

Source: TLC

Despite Angela Deem's rants and raves, it appears that Michael truly did want to be with her.

Initially, it seemed obvious that Michael was using Angela to come to America. However, over time, viewers noticed his willingness to put up with how she treated him. When Angela wasn't accusing Michael of cheating, she focused on fetishizing him.

She constantly talked about their sex life and the size of his genitalia but never really mentioned anything about his personality. Those who still thought he was a scammer had a change of thought after he attempted to get her to repatriate to Nigeria.

Source: TLC

Regardless of Michael's initial intentions in pursuing Angela, he is still a victim of domestic abuse.

During 90 Day Fiancé, Angela was consistently seen shouting at Michael, pushing him, and even spitting on him. Angela — who fans initially thought had been — is stuck on the idea that he is using her, which is likely why she feels like she's the victim, even though Michael is a legitimate victim of domestic abuse.