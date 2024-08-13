Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Too Many Secrets in Their Marriage: Are James and Tatha From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Still Together? Leaving Jojo would have been strike three for us, but Tatha loves James enough to forgive him and move forward. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 13 2024, 6:40 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Someday, 90 Day Fiancé viewers will meet a couple where neither partner is keeping a very important secret from the other. It's not coming any time soon, however, as seen in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. All of the couples have major issues that they're contending with. Season 5's carryover couples still have the same issues they had in the last season, while new couples have joined the fold with their own laundry list of problems. Couples like James and Meitalia "Tatha" Solis.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is unique in that it's one of the few spinoffs within the TLC series franchise that many couples join the show already married to their partner. In Season 6, there are two couples joining the cast who are already married: James and Tatha, and secretly married couple Joanne and Sean. Joanne and Sean have their own issues, but it's the multitude of problems between James and Tatha that has many people thinking they won't make it. So, are James and Tatha still together?

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' couple James and Tatha have a lot of issues on the show, but are they still together now?

James and Tatha actually went through the K-1 visa process when they got married and initially began their married life stateside. However, Tatha was unable to continue living in the country due to an illness she developed. She had to go back to Indonesia, so they decided to move their entire lives there. James hid this from his family, in addition to hiding many other things, creating even more strife for them. Despite the secrets and lies, they seem to be living happily and are still together.

Tatha left the United States to go back home to Indonesia for unknown health reasons.

The couple planned to live stateside, but Tatha quickly developed some sort of illness that affected her lymph nodes, making it difficult for her to swallow and eat. The illness was mysterious enough to befuddle American doctors but was solved within a week after she returned home to Indonesia. With the idea that several American doctors were unable to figure out what her doctors at home did, viewers suspect that her illness may have been stress-induced due to her depression and feeling isolated.

Both Tatha and James kept their move to Indonesia a secret, but James hid more than Tatha realized.