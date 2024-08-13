'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Rooting for Gino To Move On From Jasmine As Soon as Possible

Although not many fans were surprised to learn about Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's serious issues during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion, the rumors about them both dating other people still have fans in shock. And when photos surfaced of Gino with an alleged new girlfriend, the surprise continued throughout the 90 Day Fiancé fandom. So, who is Gino dating after Jasmine and who is this alleged girlfriend?

Although neither Gino or Jasmine have confirmed the rumors, there are reports that Jasmine allegedly cheated on Gino toward the end of 2023. And Gino, in turn, moved on with someone else. If the rumors are to be believed, that is. And it's pretty telling that Jasmine hasn't featured Gino on her Instagram lately, which only fueled the rumors of a permanent split between the two. Now, fans are convinced Gino has a new girlfriend.

Does Gino Palazzolo have a new girlfriend?

A subreddit called 90 Day Fiancé Uncensored shared a photo of Gino with a mystery woman. In the post, the account wrote, "Gino spotted in Vegas filming with new girlfriend for the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life." No other information was given in the Facebook group's post. It turns out, the photos were from Gino's Instagram and likely his Stories, which were since deleted.

In the original post on Gino's Instagram Stories, he called the woman his "bestie" and tagged her. Apparently, her name is Lamia, though it hasn't been confirmed that the two are dating. Or that they're filming another 90 Day Fiancé show, for that matter. But it should be noted that Gino doesn't appear to be wearing his wedding ring in any of his recent social media posts.

And as far as Jasmine's Instagram goes, she hasn't shared many photos or posts about Gino as of late. It's in both of their NDAs to not share any details about the status of their relationship until filming for their season of a 90 Day Fiancé show has ended, or a period of time after that. Because of that, neither Gino or Jasmine have shared any confirmations of the end of their relationship. But the rumor mill is certainly milling.

Are Gino and Jasmine actually divorced?

It doesn't look like Gino or Jasmine have filed for divorce or even an official separation, despite the rumors that Jasmine cheated on Gino and Gino moved on with someone else. Although Jasmine hasn't shared any recent photos on social media with Gino, she still lives in Michigan, where she moved to be with Gino.