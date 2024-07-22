Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC The Couples on TLC's 'Forbidden Love' Are Risking Their Families and Beliefs For "The One" Their love is forbidden, but not because of anything weird. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 22 2024, Published 4:43 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The term "forbidden love" can mean many things, depending on where your mind goes. But in TLC's latest reality show of the same name, it means the people involved are willing to risk being shunned out of the only faith they've ever known. The debut season of Forbidden Love, which aired on TLC on Sunday, July 21, follows four couples who are deeply in love but also deeply invested in their religious faiths.

The couples are tested to see if one of them is strong enough to leave their religion — and their families of origin — behind. As the trailer and series premiere showed, the cast has plenty of drama to endure and decisions to make. Let's meet the couples willing to see if forbidden love conquers all!

Ashley and Mohammad

In Season 1 of Forbidden Love, Ashley and Mohammad navigate differing religions while being newly married and toddler parents. Mohammad's twin brother didn't want him to marry Ashley because he is Muslim and she is a conservative Catholic. The couple also deals with Mohammad's yearning to convert their daughter, Rozie, to the Muslim faith, though she has her reservations about it due to the strict Muslim laws.

Kris and Lensa

Lensa and Kris's relationship affects not just them, but their families. Kris, the son of a Pentecostal preacher, is dealing with judgment from his dad for falling for Lensa, a Muslim woman who has been in two arranged marriages. To make things even murkier, Lensa and Kris want each other convert to each other's religions. Will one of them leave their religion entirely, even if it means never speaking to their family again? Or will the pressure be too much for the relationship to handle?

Eli and Laurie

Eli, an orthodox Jew, is devout in his faith, while his partner, Laurie, needs a little more time. Laurie grew up in the Catholic church, but stopped practicing after her father's death. Now that they're married, Laurie converted to Eli's Jewish faith. However, she quickly learned it wouldn't be a smooth transition, as she has to mourn the loss of many aesthetic things like clothes, changing her hair, etc. Only time will tell if the changes makes or breaks the relationship.

Lindsay and Elmer

While Lindsay's religion is unclear, Elmer left his Amish country behind to marry her. However, Elmer has trouble navigating the "English" world paired with being disowned by his family for also leaving them as a consequence to converting. Lindsay also deals with realizing her "wholesome" husband may have a wandering eye and feels he might be too much for her. Unfortunately, she has this thought while also being pregnant with Elmer's baby!