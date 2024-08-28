'90 Day Fiancé's Statler Says "Expect the Puppets To Try and Make Us Seem Crazy" Amid Accusations

For many, 90 Day Fiancé is one of those reality shows where the storylines are so out of pocket that you just can't make this stuff up. Or can you? According to Statler Riley from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, producers make up fake storylines to make the shows in the franchise that much juicier and more interesting. But how accurate are Statler's claims about production?

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Kenny Niedermeier and his husband Armando Niedermeier-Rubio commented on social media about what Statler said. And from there, it just gets more bizarre, as Statler made claims about them specifically as well. Now, the fandom wants the tea from Statler and evidence to back up what she said, especially if she's coming after two fan favorites.

Statler says '90 Day Fiancé' producers fake storylines.

In recent weeks, Statler has taken to TikTok Lives to share her experience in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. And, while that's all well and good, it's Statler's claims against production and the show's writers that have fans conflicted on what they believe. According to Statler, when a couple is cast on a 90 Day Fiancé show, they sit down with a writer and go over the details of their relationship and even their insecurities.

Statler calls it "developing the characters" in her TikTok Live. But when another user reposted a clip from one of her live videos and shared her insight, it elicited a response from Kenny and Armando. According to the TikTok user who shared the clip, producers for reality TV don't actually write a script, but they do write down how the storylines work for each couple based on what happens between the couples.

After the user shared this video and her input, Kenny and Armando commented from their shared account, "Everything you stated was spot on!" And, it seems, Statler might have had some choice words about Kenny and Armando specifically.

In another post, this time on Statler's Instagram, she shared that "this was never about Armando," despite claims that she named his storyline as part of her narrative about 90 Day Fiancé producers. She then shared on Instagram in screenshots that have now made their way onto TikTok, "Expect the puppers to try and make us seem crazy or even double down. But we are standing strong."