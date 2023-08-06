Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé's Dempsey Reveals Her Sister's Death — What Happened to Her? What happened to the sister of Dempsey from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'? The reality TV star revealed the tragedy during an episode. By Je'Kayla Crawford Aug. 6 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduces fans to several different couples that they root for. One, in particular, is Statler and Dempsey.

As the two have gotten to know each other more and more, viewers learn about their stories. And Dempsey's family history features a tragedy that we were not expecting to hear. What happened? Details ahead.

What happened to Dempsey from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' sister?

Source: TLC

Dempsey might seem bubbly on the outside, but she has gone through a very tragic experience. During Episode 9 of the season, she revealed some heartbreaking information about her family history. Specifically, she talked about what happened to one of her sisters.

She said on the episode, “Unfortunately, when I was 16, my big sister died.” Her sister was 19 when she was exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning during her sleep and she never awoke, according to Screen Rant.

Because of the tragedy, Dempsey did not have a traditional upbringing. Instead, she had a rocky young-adult life of moving from place to place in order to try to find happiness.

“I left home when I was 18. I was just so unhappy,” Dempsey revealed. Meanwhile, Statler did not go through the same tragedy as she did, but she also had a complicated childhood.

Statler can relate to Dempsey's difficult childhood.

In the episode before Dempsey's reveal, Episode 8, Statler shared more about her own life, including the fact that she is adopted. She didn't reveal whether she knows her biological family, or what age she was put up for adoption.

Statler opened up about some of her trust issues and revealed that they stemmed from her experiences as an adopted child and from facing a lot of “rejection” in her life. Despite this, she admitted Dempsey “gives me all the things that I really really need, like reassurance and safety," People shared. Their shared hardships might be the reason why the couple bonded on so many levels.

Are Statler and Dempsey still together?

Source: Instagram / @ _statler; @dempsey2494

Based on their public social media accounts, it's unclear whether the couple is still together. For the sake of the show, the two might be keeping their relationship status a secret to avoid spoilers for people following along.

Statler hasn't posted an Instagram photo since April 2023, but Dempsey regularly posts on her Instagram page. None of her latest photos have mentioned Statler in any way. Since Statler revealed on-camera that she has cheated on one of her previous partners before getting with Dempsey, that reveal alone might have caused their downfall.