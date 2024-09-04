Home > Human Interest Apparently Wade Wilson Is Prison Pals With a Man Who Hired Someone to Kill His Wife "You know that dude Sievers, Mark Sievers? Yeah, I'm housed with him." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 4 2024, 6:52 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still)

The Irish poet William Butler Yeats once said, "There are no strangers here; only friends you haven't yet met." One could argue this sentiment works for anyone who is incarcerated. To be clear, we here at Distractify are as untrusting of the prison industrial complex as the next human with a heart, but it stands to reason a person can meet a lot of new people while behind bars.

Even someone as objectively terrifying as Wade Wilson can manage to find a buddy while sitting on death row. In a leaked call from prison, Wilson admits that he has cozied up to a convicted killer, which is at least one thing they have in common. Here's what we know about Wade Wilson and Mark Sievers as friends. That's the weirdest sentence anyone has ever typed.

Source: Florida Department of Corrections Wade Wilson and Mark Sievers

Wade Wilson brags about being friends with Mark Sievers in a prison phone call.

A recording of one of Wilson's phone calls was uploaded to TikTok. In it, he tells the person on the other end that he's on the second floor of the medical wing of Union Correctional Institution. Without missing a beat Wilson says, "You know that dude Sievers, Mark Sievers? Yeah, I'm housed with him." Anyone following Wilson's trial won't be surprised by the fact that he almost sounds as if he's bragging about this connection to a fellow killer.

They don't share a cell, but are in the "same location," explains Wilson. "I'm in a single bed so they don't put nobody in here with me," he says. The comments under the video are mixed, with some folks still insisting that Wilson is innocent. (As a reminder, this man did confess to his crimes.) Many people aren't surprised by the fact that these men are sharing a floor. "They both killed innocent women," replied one user. So, who is Mark Sievers? He certainly earned his prison time.

What did Mark Sievers do?

On June 28, 2015, Dr. Teresa Sievers had returned to her home in Bonita Springs, Fla., after a weekend trip to Connecticut with her husband and two daughters. The holistic medical practitioner had patients the following morning, and returned home earlier than her family. She entered her home and was immediately attacked. Two men beat Dr. Sievers to death using hammers, per Fox 4 Now. A friend found her body the next day.

Police later determined that Sievers hired two men, Jimmy Rodgers and Curtis Wright, to kill his wife. Wright and Sievers were best friends from high school. There was also a mountain of evidence connecting them to the murder, including a rental car with a GPS programmed to the Sievers' home address the morning Dr. Sievers was killed. Sievers's motive was nothing special; he wanted to collect on his wife's life insurance policy which was somewhere in the millions.