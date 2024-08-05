Home > Human Interest The Jury Who Convicted Wade Wilson Recommended the Death Penalty — When Will He Be Sentenced? Wade Wilson will either go to prison for life, or will sit on death row until he is executed. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 5 2024, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Court TV (video still)

In a recorded phone call from jail, Wade Wilson told his ex-girlfriend Mila that it took two days for him to realize the gravity of his situation. He was arrested in October 2019 for the murders of two women, which he committed within hours of each other. Wilson also assaulted Mila after trying to convince her to flee with him.

When Mila asked how long it took for his actions to sink in, Wilson revealed that he wasn't affected by what he did until he had been in jail for 48 hours. Wilson claimed that's when he became so distressed that he vomited. It's hard to believe this is the same person who stared blankly ahead during most of his trial, which ended with a guilty conviction in June 2024. Wade Wilson's sentence will determine whether he spends his entire life in prison, or dies after a stint on death row.

Wade Wilson's sentence is scheduled for the end of August 2024.

According to the News-Press, Wilson's sentencing date was originally scheduled for July 23, 2024, but was pushed back to August 27 to give two of the four court-appointed mental health experts ample time to prepare. The other two expert witnesses were given the proper materials but it's not enough to form an opinion as they are not permitted to meet with Wilson.

"Without their potential testimony, the defense has little evidence to present for the Court’s consideration at the Spencer hearing," wrote Wilson's lawyers in the motion. At the time of this writing, the mental health experts only have access to court transcripts, though Wilson's attorneys would like him to get an MRI and a CT scan, per the News-Press.

One of Wilson's lawyers pointed out the fact that these machines couldn't be transferred into the jail, therefore he would have to go to a hospital. The defense team is keen on doing this because they argued that Wilson suffered multiple brain injuries while playing sports as a child. Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller doesn't believe this kind of rigorous testing is necessary, mostly due to the cost.

Wade Wilson's attorneys have made two more requests for their client.

During trials, the defendant typically wears street clothes to avoid swaying the jury. The logic here is if the person accused of a crime is wearing a jail uniform, it makes them look guilty to the jury. If they are convicted, they usually wear jail-issued outfits to the sentencing. Wilson's lawyers filed a motion requesting that their client be able to wear civilian clothes to his sentencing.

"There's absolutely no reason for Mr. Wilson to be dressed in anything else than what he’s dressed in today," said Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner. This request was denied, but what is still being looked at is a motion for acquittal and a new trial. Wilson's attorneys argue that when their client was caught driving the car of one of his victims, no one could prove that said victim didn't lend him her vehicle. Gardiner balked at this, saying, "Whether he had consent and then killed her is offensive."