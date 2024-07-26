Home > Human Interest The Man Known as the Deadpool Killer Terrified Jurors During His Trial — Why Did He Commit His Crimes? "There are certain images that we had to see during this trial that you can never unsee." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 26 2024, 6:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/COURT TV (video still)

In what feels like a cruel marketing stunt, a man by the name of Wade Wilson was found guilty of killing two women in Cape Coral, Fla. in 2019. The verdict was handed down on June 12, 2024, a little more than a month before the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. If you're wondering why these two situations are connected, it's because Wade Wilson is also the real name of Deadpool, which has earned Wade Wilson the murderer the nickname: The Deadpool Killer.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on what they heard during Wilson's trial, they just recommended the death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2024, though Wilson's attorneys also filed a motion for a retrial, per The News-Press. Why did Wade Wilson, aka the Deadpool Killer, kill? He has a reason — if you can even call it that.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did "Deadpool Killer" Wade Wilson kill?

According to WBBH, Wilson's father testified that his son called him multiple times on the night of the murders. "He needed help," said Steven Testasecca, thinking back on that time. "He had done something he couldn’t take back." When Testasecca spoke with his son, Wilson immediately confessed. "I'm a killer," he told his father. Because Wilson is known to exaggerate, Testasecca didn't believe him at first. His mind was changed when Wilson went into chilling detail about what he did.

After meeting 35-year-old Kristine Melton at a bar, Wilson went home with her. After she fell asleep, he told his father that he "choked that (expletive)." He intended to put Melton in the trunk of her car, but she was too heavy. A few hours later Wilson talked about seeing Diane Ruiz, 43, walking down the street. He pretended to ask for directions, then "he reached over and choked her," when she got into the car. Incidentally, he had stolen Melton's car.

Article continues below advertisement

Once he found a place to dump Ruiz's body, Wilson explained to his father that he realized she was still breathing. Using Melton's car, Wilson ran over Ruiz repeatedly until she was dead. "She looked like spaghetti," he said to Testasecca. When asked to describe Wilson's manner during this exchange, his father said he sounded excited and showed no remorse. The state argued Wilson killed for the sake of killing.

Article continues below advertisement

A juror from the trial was shocked by what they heard.

A juror known as Juror 87 told WINK News that it would be hard to forget the things she learned during the trial. "There are certain images that we had to see during this trial that you can never unsee." She also said being in a room with someone who did such "horrific things" made the environment feel different, heavier in a way. "I mean, there were times where, you know, he and I would lock eyes and just stare at each other," she recalled.

Despite what he did, the New York Post has reported that Wilson has received "nearly 4,000 messages in prison, many from misguided women who have sent him X-rated photos." Some have even showed up to the chambers of Lee County Circuit Judge Nicholas R. Thompson to beg him to spare Wilson's life.