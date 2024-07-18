Home > Human Interest Alberto Palmer Admitted to Killing Brittany Clardy, but She Wasn't His Only Victim "I knew what I was doing, but I didn't know she was dead." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 18 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections

Before he killed 18-year-old Brittany Clardy in February 2013, Alberto Palmer had a pattern of abuse. According to the StarTribune, he was "charged with brutally assaulting and raping three women," in Georgia before moving to Minnesota.

It was there that he connected with Clardy via her ad on backpage.com. Unfortunately this encounter ended in her death. Where is Alberto Palmer now? Here's what we know.

Where is Alberto Palmer now?

Palmer is currently serving a life sentence at Minnesota Correctional Facility - Rush City. His time there is complicated because in December 2014, he pleaded guilty to the murder of Brittany Clardy then "agreed to admit in Hennepin County District Court ... that he killed 24-year-old Georgia native Klaressa Cook around the same time." Two counties in two different states worked together to secure a minimum of a 60-year prison sentence.

Clardy's father Alvin was on hand for several of Palmer's court appearances. Each time Alvin was shocked by the lack of remorse shown by Palmer. "I don't even know if he's capable of it," he told the outlet. Alvin's experience told a different story compared to what Palmer's family claimed he felt. Tameka Palmer told the StarTribune she was confused by her brother's plea deal. She spoke with Palmer a few weeks before the trial and said he was so remorseful, she "wanted to cry."

What happened to Brittany Clardy?

On Feb. 11, 2013, Clardy told her mother she was going to the store and needed to use her car, per CBS News. What Marquita Clardy didn't know was that her daughter was doing sex work on the side. She advertised on backpage.com and had received a message from Palmer that night. She went to meet up with him at his brother's home in Brooklyn Park.

He would later tell police that after they had sex, he refused to pay Clardy. Palmer choked her until she was unconscious, then repeatedly hit her with a hammer. "I knew what I was doing," he said. "But I didn't know she was dead."

Clardy's body was placed in the trunk of her mother's car, then moved to an apartment complex. A week later, Marquita got a letter saying her car had been towed to an impound lot. That's when police found her daughter's frozen body, wrapped in bedding.

Investigators used Clardy's phone records to zero in on Palmer. She called him five times the night she was killed. When police searched Palmer's brother's house, they found blood on his carpet and in the garage, as well as a pair of pants they believe belonged to Clardy.