Deadpool Killer Wade Wilson Told His Ex-Girlfriend Mila That He Was Never Going to Kill Her Wade Wilson called his ex-girlfriend Mila from jail. During that call he assured her that he was never going to kill her. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 5 2024, 2:37 p.m. ET

Convicted murderer Wade Wilson remained expressionless throughout his double murder trial. On June 12, 2024, a Florida jury found him guilty of murdering Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43. The crimes took place within hours of each other. Both victims were randomly targeted by Wilson, who would later claim his addiction to crystal meth was partially to blame.

Not long after he was arrested in October 2019, Wilson called his then-girlfriend from jail. Several times throughout the conversation, she asked him questions that most people would want answers to. What did Wade Wilson's ex-girlfriend Mila learn about him? Here's what we know.

Wade Wilson's ex-girlfriend Mila asked him why he killed two people.

Wilson begins the call by telling Mila that he "f--ked up, badly." She rightfully corrects him by saying that what he did goes far beyond making a simple mistake. "You killed two people, why are you not remorseful at all?" she asks him. Mila references the fact that one of the women he killed was a mother, then she brings up her own child. "Mila, it never would be you," he promises her. "You gotta understand what I'm telling you." Wilson also demands that she "get over it."

"I think about this every day," he tells Mila. "I want to die. That's how bad this is. It's not an OK thing to me, Mila." The conversation is oddly normal given the content. In an almost chastising way, Mila says, "You can't just kill people Wade." To which he replies, "I know," as if she was reminding him that he can't run a stop sign.

Mila asks Wilson outright why he killed two people in cold blood. Apparently he had a rage inside of him that finally spilled out into the world. He also blames crystal meth, claiming that when he "gets on that meth s--t, it makes him a f--king killer." Wilson's then states that if he doesn't get to see Mila ever again, he would "rather just die." He repeats this multiple times.

Mila testified during Wade Wilson's trial.

The jail phone call switches back and forth between Wilson begging Mila to stay with him, and seemingly normal chit-chat about things like plans to get their teeth fixed, which they had a good laugh over. The two also speak about her working with police and setting him up when he went to Joe's Crab Shack. Once again, this ends in laughter as Wilson explains that he doesn't blame her for that.

Based on what was discussed, this exchange happened years before Wilson's trial which began in June 2024. By then, Mila had fully extricated herself from this toxic relationship. She was called to testify and that's when she spoke about what happened to her the day of the murders, when Wilson attacked her.