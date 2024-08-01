Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Has Amanda Antoni's Killer Ever Been Found? Her Death Was Featured in 'Unsolved Mysteries' "At the heart of all of this is a very loving, caring family who just wants to understand what happened to their sister, to their daughter." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 1 2024, 5:51 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When she was just a baby, Amanda Antoni was adopted by her family. Her adoptive parents already had two biological sons when the smiley, blue-eyed infant came into their lives. Her much older brothers immediately began doting on her, and taking on the roles of protector. "You just fell in love with this baby right of the bat," said her mother.

Amanda would later fall in love and marry a man named Lee Antoni. Things weren't perfect, but their problems were fairly standard for any couple who has to navigate a life together. Things changed in October 2015 when Lee came home from a work trip to find Amanda's body lying at the foot of the basement stairs. Her story is now featured in an episode of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries. Authorities are hoping it will move the needle on a truly baffling case. Here is the latest update for Amanda Antoni.

Source: Netflix Lee Antoni and Amanda Antoni

Amanda Antoni's death continues to fascinate the people of Calgary, and beyond. Here's the latest update.

Despite the fact that evidence pointed to a violent death for Amanda, police ruled it accidental in December 2016, per the Calgary Herald. They kept in touch with Amanda's family and continued to diligently work on her case before finally turning to Unsolved Mysteries in 2020. "As homicide investigators, it is our duty to seek closure and provide a victim’s family with answers, without a shadow of doubt," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary police homicide unit in a July 2024 press release.

This was the first time the Calgary Police Department worked with Unsolved Mysteries. They were hoping that more eyes on Amanda's story might cause someone to come forward with any information. "It's a unique opportunity if we need to reach a broader audience and [if] we have cases that are unsolved or we need more assistance on," said Staff Sgt. Gregson.

Based on the scene of the crime, it looked as if an assault had taken place.

After steadily investigating Amanda's death for 14 months, the Calgary Police had run out of avenues to explore. Although they labeled it an accident, the scene of the crime felt like anything but. "This was the bloodiest scene I’d ever walked in on," Sgt. Trent Petersen, the first officer to arrive that day after Lee called the police, told Unsolved Mysteries.

Pieces of a broken piggybank were found on the basement stairs as well as next to Amanda's body. The rest of the piggy bank was sitting on a shelf leading the top of the stairs. There was significant bruising on one side of Amanda's face. It looked as if she could have been struck by the piggy bank. Upstairs, Amanda's cell phone was discovered on the floor next to an overturned dining room chair. There were definitely signs of a struggle.

Staff Sgt. Gregson said this was not what one would usually find if a person accidentally fell down some stairs. "So that speaks to why this is so unsolved or why there's so many questions that do remain outstanding," he said to the CBC. The biggest question he has is, why did Amanda not attempt to go upstairs? "If she was injured and in the basement, why not go back upstairs," he asked.