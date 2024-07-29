Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix What Happened to Amanda Antoni? The Circumstances Surrounding Her Death Are Very Strange The only thing Amanda Antoni's husband could say to police when they got to his house was, "She's in the basement." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 29 2024, 5:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

On Oct. 26, 2015, the family of 31-year-old Amanda Antoni released a statement to the media about losing their loved one, via Global News. "We, as a family, are speechless and still in shock at the unexplained death of our beloved Amanda," they said. They went on to describe her as goofy and fun-loving as well as stubborn at times. They then added, "We are also in search of answers, as we know many of you are as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Antoni's story is featured in Season 4 of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot, which never fails to find the most fascinating stories. Hers is no exception. So, what happened to Amanda Antoni? We may not have an answer, but we have a good place to start.

Source: Netflix Amanda Antoni

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Amanda Antoni?

On Oct. 26, 2015, Amanda's husband Lee Antoni was returning home from a family trip when he was met with a horrifying scene. Amanda was lying on the floor of their basement, surrounded by her own blood. When Lee called the police, the only thing he could say to the first officer on the scene was, "She's in the basement." Like Lee, the officer was struck by the amount of blood. He believed she must have died from a head wound. What wasn't obvious was the cause of her injuries.

Once more officers arrived, one was instructed to sit with Lee, who was frantic and inconsolable. Based on the state of rigor mortis, experts believe Amanda died the day before her body was found. Other than an overturned dining room chair and Amanda's damaged cell phone lying next to it, police saw no signs that a break-in occurred. They concluded her death was not natural but were sure she did not take her own life. There were bruises all over her body, which pointed to a homicide.

Article continues below advertisement

In footage from the first officer's walk-through, he took note of a broken piggy bank by the basement stairs. Forensic experts later found pieces of it lodged in her skull as well as bloody fragments next to her body and on the stairs. It was only natural that the first person they looked to was Amanda's husband Lee.

Source: Netflix Lee Antoni as seen in Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Article continues below advertisement

Lee Antoni spoke out after Amanda's death.

Lee told investigators that he and Amanda had never spent more than one night apart from each other, which seemed suspicious to police. They found it odd that the first time the couple was apart for an entire weekend, Amanda was met with a grizzly fate. Less than two months after Amanda died, Lee made his first statements to the media.