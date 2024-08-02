Home > Human Interest "Deadpool Killer" Wade Wilson's Tattoos Have Grown Increasingly More Disturbing Since His 2019 Arrest Since his arrest in 2019, Wade Wilson has managed to get several more tattoos while in jail. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 2 2024, 6:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still)

Convicted killer Wade Wilson, not to be confused with the Deadpool character of the same name, is currently facing the death penalty. On June 12, 2024, a Florida jury found him guilty of killing Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43. The murders happened within 24 hours of each other in October 2019.

Beyond the gruesomeness of his crimes and the nonchalant manner in which Wilson carried himself in court, people following this case have been fascinated by his tattoos. Since his arrest the day after the crimes, Wilson's body art has increased in number and, at times, offense. Let's take a look at the evolution of Wade Wilson's tattoos.

Source: The News-Press (video still) Wade Wilson's first court appearance via video chat in November 2019

Wade Wilson before he got his face tattoos is still pretty upsetting.

Local Fort Meyers news station WINK News has been following Wilson's story since the beginning. Like anyone with eyes, they have taken note of Wilson's ever-changing skin designs. His first mug shot, which was taken Oct. 8, 2019, shows a slightly smiling Wilson with several visible neck tattoos. According to the outlet, the words "bred for war" are directly under his chin.

His first court appearance happened via video chat from the Lee County Jail on Nov. 20, 2019, per The News-Press. He's too far away to see if any changes to the neck tattoo have occurred, but what we can see is a quarter sleeve on his left upper arm. A police officer holds a phone up for Wilson so he can hear what the judge is saying. As he turns to leave we see his right arm, which doesn't appear to have any tattoos at all.

A few weeks later, Wilson had an in-person court appearance where we see his head has been shaved. It's unclear if the enormous swastika tattoo on the right side of his head is new, or was it covered up by his hair. Either way, it paints a terrifying picture.

Wade Wilson's face tattoos appeared in 2024.

Wilson was back in court in 2024, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, he had about five years to make some changes to his physical appearance and he really went whole hog. There are now several tattoos on Wilson's face, including a small swastika beneath his right eye. The word "glory" is written on his right temple. Lines have been tattooed perpendicular to his lips, with two more lines coming out from either side of his mouth. It gives his face a skeletal appearance.