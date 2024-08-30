Home > Human Interest Rare Images Surface of Convicted Killer Wade Wilson Without His Infamous Face Tattoos New images of Wade Wilson without tattoos have appeared online, and fans are shocked! By D.M. Published Aug. 30 2024, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Florida’s “Deadpool Killer” is making headlines for the heinous crimes he’s been convicted for, and his heavily tattooed appearance. Wade Wilson has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murders of two women in 2019, according to Fox News. Wilson was found guilty of the first-degree murders of Christine Melton and Diane Ruiz both of whom were killed within days of each other in October of that year.

Article continues below advertisement

The investigation revealed that Wilson had been romantically involved with both victims and that he killed them in a violent rage. Melton was found dead in her apartment on October 7, 2019, while Ruiz’s body was discovered in a wooded area four days later, after she had been reported missing.

During the trial, prosecutors presented overwhelming evidence linking Wilson to the crimes, including DNA evidence, cell phone records, and surveillance footage. The jury deliberated for several hours before returning a guilty verdict on both counts of first-degree murder. As Wilson’s case progressed through the courts, his tattoos became a focal point for both investigators and the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Images of Wade Wilson without tattoos have surfaced.

It is unclear when convicted killer Wade Wilson began tattooing his skin, but his body is filled with various images. During his trial, prosecutors highlighted certain tattoos that they argued were emblematic of Wade’s dark thoughts. Among the most notable are images and phrases that suggest a fascination with death, chaos, and rebellion.

Article continues below advertisement

One tattoo on Wilson's chest reads "Death Before Dishonor," a phrase often associated with a code of loyalty to one's beliefs or gang affiliations. Another tattoo, a skull with blood dripping from it, was prominently displayed on his forearm, symbolizing death and destruction. Authorities also pointed to the numerous designs of weapons inked on his body, including knives and guns.

Article continues below advertisement

Images of Wade Wilson without tattoos have surfaced on TikTok, featuring what appear to be mugshots from previous arrests and photos from his time in grade school. The photo set starts with an image of a tattoo-free Wade and gradually progresses, showing the increasing number of tattoos he acquired over time.

Wade Wilson’s tattoos played a big role during his murder trial.

Wade Wilson’s tattoos, which he reportedly began acquiring in his late teens, were also used as identifying marks in the investigation that led to his arrest. Surveillance footage from a convenience store captured images of Wilson’s tattoos, aiding law enforcement in confirming his identity as a suspect in the double homicide. Forensic psychologists who examined Wade during the trial suggested that his tattoos could be a form of self-expression for a man suffering from mental health problems.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Court TV