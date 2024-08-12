Home > Human Interest Wade Wilson and His Alleged New Girlfriend Laughed Quite a Bit About the Murders He Committed Wade Wilson and his new lady exchanged a few laughs over the fact that he had a snack at his first victim's house. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 12 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still)

No one could have predicted the social media reactions to convicted killer Wade Wilson. He's known as the "Deadpool Killer" and in June 2024, Wilson was found guilty of murdering two women and has yet to show any signs of remorse. Throughout his trial, Wilson's facial expressions remained unchanged.

Article continues below advertisement

For reasons no one may ever understand, women all over social media began rushing to his defense. Many of them freely admitted to finding him attractive, even after hearing graphic details of his crimes. They insist he's innocent even though there are recorded phone calls from jail where he is speaking openly about what he did. Evidently, Wade Wilson has a new girlfriend by the name of Kristin. Here's what we know about her.

Article continues below advertisement

Wade Wilson allegedly has a new girlfriend named Kristin, and she has a record too.

If there is one thing people on social media are good for (beyond crushing on murderers) it's hunting down information. A woman who goes by @tfnymomof2 on TikTok tracked down who she believes is Wilson's new girlfriend. According to jail phone calls between the two, they met when she sent him money through the jail's kiosk system and the calls occurred soon after his arrest in October 2019. Based on information shared during this chat, @tfnymomof2 was able to figure out who this woman might be.

Moving forward, we'll call @tfnymomof2 Nancy due to her impressive detective skills. All that Nancy had to go on was this person's name and when she was released from prison. She plugged "Kristin" and "Sept. 4, 2023," into a search function on the Lee County Sheriff's Office website, and got the full name of Kristin Morton. At this point, Nancy Googled that name and found a since-deleted GoFundMe for Wilson that was created by Morton.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy also discovered that in March 2020, Morton had a warrant out for her arrest for a failure to appear in court. She had been charged with four counts of amphetamine and methamphetamine trafficking. Similarly, back in April 2015, Morton had another warrant out for her arrest for a missed court date, per the News-Press.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Wade Wilson and Kristin Morton chat about during their call?

After Wilson and Morton discussed how jail is decidedly not a fun place, Wilson asked her if he was all over the news. The two shared a laugh over the fact that Wilson's crimes and subsequent trial were heavily publicized. Morton the revealed that she found Wilson to be attractive, which elicited another round of laughter. As a reminder, two women were murdered by this man.