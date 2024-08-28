Home > Human Interest Between the Verdict and Sentencing, Something Happened to Wade Wilson's Teeth People on social media said his father confirmed Wilson's teeth were knocked out by an inmate. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 28 2024, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Trials; YouTube/Law&Crime Network

A small but frighteningly robust corner of true crime social media has been taken over by the trial of Wade Wilson, the man known as the Deadpool Killer. In October 2019, he brutally murdered two women within 24 hours of each other, then proceeded to joke about it in since-released jailhouse phone calls. Part of what has made his case so shocking is the reactions to Wilson himself, who is frequently and alarmingly being described as hot by misguided people online.

Article continues below advertisement

Because Wilson's physical appearance has been front and center, social media sleuths noticed something different about his face. During Wilson's sentencing in August 2024, he spoke briefly, which allowed folks to get a good look at his mouth. Something was definitely different since the trial concluded in June. What happened to Wade Wilson's teeth?

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Wade Wilson's teeth?

During his sentencing, a request was made to Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson regarding giving Wilson an opportunity to speak. Judge Thompson then told Wilson he could say something if he wished but was interrupted by the convicted killer who said no. "Well, let me just finish," said the judge.

The Law&Crime Network cameras present in the courtroom then switched to a closeup shot of Wilson, whose lower lip appeared to be slightly swollen on his left. As the judge proceeded to let Wilson know he could speak at any time, a Cheshire cat-like grin appeared on the 30-year-old's face. It continued to grow as Judge Thompson told him no one could stop Wilson from addressing the court, nor could anyone make him do so.

Article continues below advertisement

When Wilson did speak, it was clear that his right front tooth had been broken. This was not evident during the trial, which suggests something might have happened to Wilson while he was awaiting sentencing. Regarding speaking, Wilson said, "Not today. Later when I come back, I will. But not today, no." He thanked the judge and sat quietly for the rest of the proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement

One TikTok user uploaded a video of the moment Wilson interrupted Judge Thompson. In the caption, they asked about Wilson's teeth. Someone in the comments said his dad confirmed they were "knocked out by an inmate."

A letter written by Wade Wilson's adoptive parents was read during his sentencing.

Instead of hearing from Wilson, his attorneys read a letter written by his adoptive parents. They began by apologizing to the "families affected by this tragedy" and shifted the focus onto their own grief. They described Wilson as a "joyful child who loved his parents and sisters." In turn, they loved him back. Sadly things changed as Wilson grew up. As an adult, his behavior grew more erratic and unpredictable.

Article continues below advertisement

When he started abusing drugs, Wilson became more "paranoid and delusional." They spoke of his time "in the system," which did little to address his mental illness and growing addiction. Wilson's adoptive parents said they "put a Band-aid on it, then sent him back into the world without a diagnosis, medication, and without follow-up care."