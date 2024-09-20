Bianca Doesn't Want To Hear Daniel's Cousin's Concerns on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Things haven't always been easy for Bianca and Daniel on Love After Lockup, but nothing is going to stop Bianca from getting her happy ending with her guy — even another potential relapse. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Sept. 20 episode of Love After Lockup, Bianca talks to Daniel's cousin about Daniel's relapse and drug use while in prison and how it doesn't exactly worry her now.

As far as Daniel's cousin is concerned, Daniel's past relapse and the potential for him to struggle with addiction again are both cause for concern. But Bianca just wants to move forward with Daniel and live her life with him. What their future looks like is unclear, however, especially as Daniel's family and Bianca's friends worry about the relationship.

Source: WE tv

Bianca admits on 'Love After Lockup' that she knew Daniel relapsed.

In the Love After Lockup clip, Daniel's cousin asks Bianca if she has considered what life will be like with Daniel after he is released from prison. The plan is for them to live together, but Daniel's cousin knows from his past that Daniel's sobriety might come into question once he is no longer incarcerated. Bianca, on the other hand, isn't too worried about it.

"While I've been with David, he did relapse, and do fentanyl," Bianca tells producers in the clip. "I mean, I don't think he woke up that morning and was like, 'I'm going to do fentanyl.' I think it was just around him and he was mixed in with the wrong people. It wasn't his intention, he just did it on a whim."

Daniel's cousin points out that if Daniel can relapse so easily in a "controlled setting," it might mean he is more likely to do it once he gets out, whether he plans to or not. But Bianca is eager to be with Daniel and keep any concerns of another potential relapse far from her mind.

Daniel's multiple DUIs landed him in prison.

Daniel and Bianca met when Bianca reached out to incarcerated individuals who had DUIs because she was injured by a drunk driver. In a strange twist of fate, Bianca and Daniel develop feelings for each other. According to his arrest records that were uncovered by Love After Lockup fans, Daniel has had four DUIs for alcohol or drugs.

Source: WE tv