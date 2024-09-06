Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Love After Lockup': Arthur Feels Like A "Kid in a Candy Store" in Fabric Store (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) In an exclusive 'Love After Lockup' clip, Arthur reveals his dream job is to be a fashion designer. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

After a troubled youth and jail time, Arthur is grateful to be free and away from street temptations. Now, he's ready to embrace the real world on Love After Lockup with his truck driver girlfriend, Hope!

Since his release from prison, the couple has been spending quality time together. In an exclusive clip from the September 6 episode obtained by Distractify, Arthur and Hope visit a fabric store with Arthur as he begins pursuing his dream job as a fashion designer. Keep scrolling to see how their exciting shopping trip unfolds!

Source: YouTube

Arthur reveals his dream of becoming a fashion designer on 'Love After Lockup.'

The clip begins with Arthur and Hope heading into a fabric store, and it's safe to say both are clearly captivated by their surroundings. Arthur tells Hope that the store is "cool" and makes him feel like a "kid in a candy store."

In a confessional, Arthur shares, "My dream job would be to be a designer. This is the first time I've been to a fabric store ever since I chose the profession ... This is the first time I'm around all of this raw fabric, so it's an experience, definitely."

As they browse, Arthur pulls out a roll of fabric he reveals is called "chocolate chip camo" and explains his plan to make a vest and a white long-sleeve shirt. Hope sees his vision but asks if he's worked with colors like this before. Arthur admits he mainly used white fabric in the past, so this is all new to him.

"So everything is just brand new, really," Hope says before adding that "any color is better than white!" Arthur reflects in another confessional, "In prison, they don't have just ready needles on deck — you gotta make it. You just strip the stuff off of the bread tie, sharpen the needle, and that's your needle."