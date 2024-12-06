Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Justine's Pregnancy Comes With a Lot of Risks on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "They said if I start to bleed really bad, they'll just take out… do a full hysterectomy." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 6 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: WE tv

Although Justine and Michael faced some issues when he was released from prison, they continue to be a couple that Life After Lockup and Love After Lockup fans follow. Now, in an exclusive clip ahead of the season finale episode that airs on Dec. 6, they share another hurdle as Justine discusses her pregnancy risks with her mom and grandmother.

In the clip, Justine explains the difficulties she was warned about with her pregnancy, which comes not too long after her last one with Michael. She also jokes about almost wishing she was laid up in the hospital for months for observation ahead of her baby's birth. Because it's not lost on her just how chaotic things will be when this baby comes.

Justine discusses her pregnancy risks on 'Life After Lockup.'

In the clip, Justine opens up to her mom and grandmother about the risks her doctor explained to her regarding her pregnancy. Months before she found out she was pregnant, she gave birth to another baby, and with this one so soon after the last, there are some potential complications she faces, like scar tissue splitting due to contractions.

Justine's mom points out, "You never really had time to heal." With births from C-sections, there is the risk of previous scar tissue ripping or causing an issue during a subsequent birth. And in general, when you have multiple C-section births, you run the risk of having issues related to the placement of your placenta and complications and danger that could arise during the procedure.

In the clip, Justine doesn't mention her placenta specifically, but she does share concerns her doctor expressed regarding other risks. "Heavy bleeding, hemorrhaging, they said if I start to bleed really bad, they'll just take out… do a full hysterectomy," Justine says in the clip. "They mentioned if I have a will, what I wanted to do with my kids." This is, of course, the worst case scenario. But these are things Justine has to consider.

How many kids does Justine have on 'Life After Lockup'?

When Michael and Justine got together, they both had kids from previous relationships. Michael came into the relationship with four kids, and Justine already had three. Together, they had one child. And now, on Life After Lockup, they're gearing up for the birth of their ninth child total.