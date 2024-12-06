Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Love After Lockup: Crime Story' Is a Limited Series From 'Love After Lockup' Franchise (EXCLUSIVE) 'Love After Lockup: Crime Story' features former 'Love After Lockup' cast members. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 6 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: WE tv

Just when you thought you saw it all when it comes to the Love After Lockup franchise, WE tv brings a new limited series to the network called Love After Lockup: Crime Story. And in an exclusive sneak peek obtained by Distractify, we learn a little about what to expect. The show delves into the stories behind what led some of the most memorable cast members to be incarcerated in the first place.

While before, fans were given a look at these cast members' lives in prison and their acclimation to the outside when they were released, this spinoff looks back at how they ended up in prison years before they showed up on one of the other shows. Not only does Love After Lockup: Crime Story allow longtime fans to see another kind of story from the franchise, but it also helps them learn more about fan favorite cast members.

Source: WE tv

The 'Love After Lockup: Crime Story' sneak peek is here.

Love After Lockup: Crime Story premieres on WE tv in February 2025. Viewers have heard versions of what led some of the cast members from Life After Lockup or Love After Lockup to commit crimes. This is the show where they explain firsthand what happened, and maybe even what they now feel they could have done differently.

It's almost like a crossover between the show Lockup and one of the shows in this franchise. The press release for Love After Lockup: Crime Story says that the show offers a look at the "pre-prison life" of some of the most memorable and even loved people who have shared other parts of their stories on television already.

"We have seen them walk out of prison gates and into the arms of loved ones, but who were they before prison?" The press release says. "In-depth interviews provide a no-holds-barred look at the pre-prison life of the franchise's most loved and notorious characters as they return to the scene of the crime, reflect on their origin stories and how far they've come. We know their LOVE story; this is their CRIME story."

Who is in 'Love After Lockup: Crime Story'?