Shonta's Friends and Family Still Don't Trust True on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "All he's done is show inconsistencies and untruthfulness," Shonta's friend says in the clip. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 13 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET

No one ever said that being with a recently incarcerated person is easy. And for True and Shonta in Love After Lockup, that really hits home, as True tries to convince her family and friends that he can provide for her. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Sept. 13 episode, Shonta's friend Janiah asks him about his job and how he makes a living, and his answers only make everyone more concerned for his and Shonta's future.

It's not out of the ordinary for someone who was recently released from prison to have a difficult time finding a full-time job. However, True seems confident that his job, or his way of making money that is, is exactly what he and Shonta need to start their life together. And no one but him is convinced of that.

Source: WE tv

What is True's job on 'Love After Lockup'?

In the Love After Lockup clip, Shonta's friend Janiah asks True about his job. He explains that he makes a living from the casino, but not by being a full-time employee. It sounds like he gambles and makes income that way. However, he believes he makes enough money to support Shonta and their unborn child for the foreseeable future. As expected, Janiah is skeptical.

"I want to take Shonta by the shoulders and shake her and say that all he's done is show inconsistencies and untruthfulness," she says in the clip. "He's putting up this facade just so he can use her time, he can use her money, use her resources. It's heartbreaking. She sees it, but she ignores it, just because she wants a happy ending."

True and Shonta do have plans that involve making a living together, though. At least, prior to their temporary breakup, they did. True shared on a different episode of Love After Lockup that he and Shonta would like to open their own restaurant together at some point. So maybe he's just visiting the casino on a regular basis to build a healthy nest egg for that.

True broke up with Shonta once before.

Shonta's family and friends might be a little less inclined to trust True because of his past behavior, as well as his current job situation. When True was released from prison, he broke up with Shonta and they broke off their engagement. He admitted on the show that he was on a "high of being out" when he was released.

Source: WE tv