Bianca May Not Be Ready for Daniel's Day to Day Routine on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I'm glad that you wanna work." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 8 2024, 1:03 p.m. ET

Nothing comes easy when you are recently released from prison and adjusting to life on the outside. For Daniel on Life After Lockup, that has been the case since he came home, and in an exclusive clip ahead did the Nov. 8 episode, he shares details about the one thing that's going well for him — his job. Unfortunately, Bianca didn't know what she was getting into when she agreed to be partially responsible for Daniel when he came home.

Daniel was in prison following multiple DUI arrests, and although he's ready to turn things around, Bianca isn't making it easy on him. In the clip, she worries about playing chauffeur to him for work, dates, and everything in between. And although Daniel's job means he's getting back on his feet on Life After Lockup, it also means Bianca has to shoulder some extra responsibilities.

Source: WE tv

What is Daniel's job on 'Life After Lockup'?

In the clip, Daniel explains that his job involves moving people into new homes, and it sounds like it's for a moving company. While Bianca commends him for finding a job and says she is "glad" he wants to work, she also didn't realize how much driving she would have to do to get him to and from work each day. And this is in addition to the driving Bianca already has to do for him.

"For the past month, I feel like I've just been driving him here and paying for this that he needs," Bianca tells producers in the clip. "But now that Daniel's working, I'm hoping that I can have a little more time for myself."

Unfortunately, Bianca can't have her cake and eat it too. If Daniel is going to have a job, then chances are, he has to rely on her to help him out from time to time. At least at first. If Bianca isn't up for that kind of challenge, she might be in the wrong relationship.

Does Bianca work on 'Life After Lockup'?

Although Bianca has opinions about Daniel's job on Life After Lockup, she doesn't seem to have a job herself. She has said on the show that she has money from other means, including a lawsuit from when she was hit by a drunk driver. But it looks like she doesn't have a regular 9-5 job or anything close to it.

Source: WE tv