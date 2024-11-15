Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup 'Life After Lockup': Maria Apologizes to Justine Over Paternity Test Drama (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Justine and Michael's mom, Maria, finally resolve the paternity test issue. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 15 2024, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Each couple from Love After Lockup navigates the challenges of parole, restrictions, and of course, temptations in Life After Lockup — but they also have to deal with quite a bit of family drama, which still rings true for Justine Persaud and Michael Persaud.

Article continues below advertisement

You may remember that when the couple was expecting their first child together, Michael's mom, Maria, pushed Justine to get a paternity test to confirm that Michael was the father. It was a tense situation, but now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Justine and Maria are finally sitting down to clear the air after all the paternity test drama.

Source: YouTube Justine and Michael's daughter, Manhattan "Matty" Barbie Persaud.

Article continues below advertisement

life after lockup exclusive clip

The clip starts with Justine and her mother-in-law, Maria, sitting together in the nursery. Justine and Michael's daughter, Manhattan "Matty" Barbie, can be seen in her crib.

"Did you actually follow through and actually do a maternity test with Matty?" Justine asks Maria, glancing at her daughter. Maria looks at the baby briefly, then points toward her before turning to Justine and quickly responding, "I didn't do it!"

Article continues below advertisement

Justine, a little caught off guard, explains, "Well I didn't know because I never expected, like, after she was born, for it to even be a thing still. That's why I'm saying, like-" But before she can finish, Maria cuts her off, firmly repeating, "No!"

Article continues below advertisement

Maria then reassures Justine that the paternity test is behind them and promises not to bring it up again. She apologizes to Justine for causing any stress, which Justine acknowledges with a simple, "Thank you."

However, Maria adds one final request: She would "really appreciate" it if Justine didn't keep any secrets from her anymore because she's the grandmother of her and Michael's child (and future children, at that). She emphasizes her support, saying, "I love the babies. I'm here to help!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

Maria goes on to express her commitment to Justine, saying that now that she's married to Michael, she'll always look out for her. Maria also explains that if anyone ever messes with Justine, they'll have to answer to her. It's clear that Maria is determined to be a supportive in-law (something that's not always easy to come by), and she's ready to earn Justine's trust.