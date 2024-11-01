‘Life After Lockup’: Kimberly Gives Joey a Shocking Update About Her Divorce (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Communication is key in any relationship. But sometimes, being honest about a situation can damage relationships, especially romantic ones. On Life After Lockup, Kimberly and Joey have discovered that open communication is the only way to make their relationship work.

However, a major bombshell from Kimberly could stop their progress. In an exclusive clip from Distractify, she admits that she hasn't returned the favor despite wanting Joey to keep it real with her.

Kimberly reveals to Joey that she’s still legally married on ‘Life After Lockup.’

In the clip, Kimberly and Joey sit down to discuss their commitment to continuing to discuss their issues rather than letting them fester—or so we thought. During the couple’s date, Kimberly revealed one last tidbit she had to run by him involving her ex-husband. “My divorce is not final,” Kimberly admits to Joey.

Joey is, unsurprisingly, flabbergasted by his fiance’s news, yet he continues to cut his food because a guy’s gotta eat. Still, he’s fully aware of what Kimberly is telling him and asks follow-up questions about her and her ex’s separation.

After she tells him she hadn’t rushed to get a divorce because they’ve had “so much going on,” Joey has little to no sympathy, as her prolonging her divorce now derails their wedding plans. “We’re not gonna be able to do s--t until you do that,” he reminds Kimberly. “You have to go file for divorce. What do you think, some goose is going to come down and grant you a divorce?”

Joey feels Kimberly is keeping her ex-husband “in her back pocket.”

After hearing Kimberly’s news, Joey struggles to continue their conversation. He says he doesn’t know if he can trust her after she keeps such a jaw-dropping secret. “I feel like I've been betrayed,” Joey admits. “I feel like I'm being lied to.”

Joey tells Kimberly he needs to go for a smoke to blow off some steam. He walks away from his fiance and drops a few curse words as she looks at him from her seat.

Joey adds that he’s unsure if Kimberly simply didn’t want to deal with the legal headaches of a divorce or if she’s really not ready to let go of her marriage. Kimberly’s ex is someone she married while Joey was in prison. He is also the father of her two sons, Kasen and Kyler.