Louie Asks Melissa's Dad for Her Hand in Marriage on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

After sharing their romance on Love After Lockup, Melissa and Louie shared more of their love story on Life After Lockup. During the WeTV show's season, the pair's once drama-free relationship has shifted, as Melissa has expressed that she's ready to marry. However, Louie, who is newly out of prison after serving a sentence for armed robbery and aggravated assault, had reservations about going down the aisle.

Fortunately, Louie is finally changing his tune. In an exclusive clip shared with Distractify, the personal trainer contacted Melissa's father and told him he's ready to pop the big question after all.

Louie asks Melissa's dad, Ron, for his blessing to propose to her on 'Life After Lockup.'

In the clip, Louie and Melissa's father, Ron, meet up at a restaurant so Louie can tell him his big plans. He shares that he's ready to settle down and wants Ron's daughter to be his wife. "You know I really love Melissa," Louie says. "And I want to take the next step with her, so I want to, at some point very soon ask her to marry me, and I want to ask if it's OK with you."

As Louie speaks, Ron appears stunned by his willingness to propose. Still, he gives him the blessing to propose to Melissa, so long as Louie understands he will always protect his child. "I'm very protective of all my daughters," Ron tells his future son-in-law. "My daughters come first 100 percent. I don't know if that's the Italian in me."

Louie understands Ron's concerns for his daughter, stating he believes his protectiveness is the "father in you." Melissa's dad continues to tell him that, while Louie has his blessing, he better be ready to handle what comes with being with his "independent" and hard-working daughter. He also questions if Melissa's soon-to-be fiance can handle being on the "straight path" and he assures Ron he can. "My s--t is together 100 percent," Louie confirms.

Source: WeTV

Melissa's dad has called Louie a "garbage" in the past.

Ron's blessing for Louie to marry Melissa is a significant leap from where they started. When we first met the couple on Love After Lockup, her dad was visibly upset by the relationship. In one episode, Melissa and Louie arrive at a family outing so he can meet her father. Ron expressed his true feelings about Louie to her family as soon as they entered the function.

"If there's garbage out there, my daughter will find it," Ron says in the clip. The only person who was more critical of Louie and Melissa's courtship was Louie's mom, who some fans think could be Ron's love match, though the couple likely doesn't want to see that connection happen!