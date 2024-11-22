Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Troy and Zeruiah's Anniversary Doesn't Go As Planned on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "Today is just a s--t show." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 22 2024, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: WE tv

For the first time since they met, Troy and Zeruiah get to spend their first anniversary together, in person, on Life After Lockup. But in an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 22 episode, Troy admits just how difficult their anniversary is and how much he is learning about his wife in times of stress. While Troy wants nothing more than to express his love for Zeruiah, he also has a hard time getting through an apparent wall she has put up while their anniversary becomes hectic.

In the clip, Troy explains that the day of their anniversary also falls on a day when they have to do some work for Project H.E.A.L. Because of that, he and Zeruiah both have work to do while they also grapple with how best to celebrate their anniversary and celebrate each other. But it doesn't come easy for the couple.

Troy and Zeruiah's anniversary on 'Life After Lockup' is hectic.

While Troy and Zeruiah would like to spend their third wedding anniversary together and focused solely on each other, that doesn't seem to be in the cards for them. In the Life After Lockup clip, Troy admits that their special day is a "s--t show" and that he is seeing another side of his wife as they both deal with stress outside of their relationship on the day of their anniversary.

"I am learning that in high stress situations, it is very very difficult to work with my wife," Troy says in the clip. He also admits to producers that he has "been in [his] own little world," which makes him confused about why Zeruiah is irritated with him. Could it be the stress of Community Day in relation to their organization? Or is Zeruiah upset that Troy hasn't said anything to her yet on such a special day?

Troy then reads out a social media post he made in honor of Zeruiah and their marriage. Maybe once Zeruiah sees that, she'll soften a bit. But in the clip, Troy is a little baffled at the coldness from his wife on an important day in their marriage.

Troy and Zeruiah met while he was still incarcerated.

The couple met while Troy was still incarcerated. But from there, they built a relationship that would eventually include marriage. Now, they're also merging their families, in a way. Zeruiah has a son from a previous relationship, who Troy has said he wants to adopt. Troy has a daughter with his ex. Although Troy's ex doesn't live in the same city as Troy and Zeruiah, it's important to him that his children get to know each other and that his ex and his wife can peacefully coexist.

